How to easily find the secret one-shot Gold Victus XMR in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received a lot of new content in the Season 4 update. One of the most intriguing additions this time is the Vondel map. The map is full of secrets and many hidden items, only accessible in DMZ. One such unique item is the Gold Victus XMR. It is loaded with many strong attachments, making it one of the most viable weapons in the mode.

Along with the Gold Victus XMR, players can acquire a Gold M13B, a Gold FJX Imperium, a Gold Signal 50, and a Gold KV Broadside, all equipped with amazing attachments that will give players an advantage. However, this guide will only take a closer look at the process of acquiring the Gold Victus XMR in the new map of Vondel in DMZ.

Where to find the one-shot Gold Victus XMR in Warzone 2 DMZ

This isn't the first time players can find a hidden Gold Victus XMR. Previously, in the St. Patrick's Day event in Warzone 2, players could acquire a Gold Victus XMR that would eliminate enemies with just one shot. Vondel's variant of the Snipe Rifle comes with the same attachments and can take out most enemies (DMZ has varied levels of enemies) with just one shot.

In DMZ especially, this variant of the XMR can really come in handy. To get it, you must make your way to the Central Station POI, located on the western side of the map, right next to the Mall POI. Once there, find your way in. This area will be filled with AI combatants, so tread carefully.

Inside, find a ticket counter, which will read 'Reisbiljet.' The Gold Victus XMR will be located on top of it. To reach it, make your way up the stairs to the walkway. From there, simply jump on top of the ticket counter; it will lie there if other players haven't already picked it up.

The Gold Victus XMR in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via @MrDalekJD on YouTube)

Once acquired, you can go on a killing frenzy, provided you have sufficient Sniper ammunition. It is extremely deadly and will almost always one-shot kill enemies. Moreover, it is a solid choice for those who want to support their squad from a distance and like engaging in long-range combat in general.

This is all there is to know about the Gold Victus XMR Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 DMZ. It is a must-find for all players looking for lethal options in the harsh fighting grounds of Vondel.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

