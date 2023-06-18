How to find the secret gold weapons in Warzone 2's Vondel map

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a huge success, introducing various new components to the game. The most significant being Vondel, a new Resurgence map. The map has earned several accolades and love from the community, and the creators have concealed some secret golden camo weapon builds that will perfectly complement the map's setting.

Golden guns are not new to the audience, but this is the first time the makers have included five incredible builds wrapped in a golden layout. The weapons are hidden across the area, and players can seek them out and use them for the game's duration. The following article will comprehensively reference the locations of all the golden weapons.

Where can players find all five hidden golden guns in Warzone 2's Vondel map?

Vondel is a lovely medium-sized map accessible for Resurgence, DMZ, and Lockdown LTM. The developers have discreetly added five golden camo fully attached weapons. However, to obtain the weapons, you must first locate them, or someone else will take them.

The KV Broadside shotgun, the FJX Imperium sniper rifle, the Signal 50 sniper rifle, the Victus XMR sniper rifle, and the M13B assault rifle are the five golden camo weapons available to players. Below is an in-depth guide about the locations of the weapons above.

Golden KV Broadside shotgun

The placement of Golden KV Broadside is straightforward. Simply go to the Police Station POI in Warzone 2's Vondel, which is towards the center of the map. The construction has five floors and two ascensions. Going to the first floor to see the prison cells would be best. The finest KV Broadside build can be found inside one of the cells, placed on a bed.

Golden FJX Imperium sniper rifle

Golden FJX Imperium location (Image via YouTube/MrDalekJD)

FJX Imperium is the best sniper in Warzone 2, and its golden variant in Vondel is relatively easy to get. You must proceed to the Castle POI, located in the northwest direction. Head to the top floor of the 13th-century structure and look for a bedroom in the southernmost region. Find the sniper rifle resting on a red chair beside an empty bookshelf.

Golden Signal 50 sniper rifle

Golden Signal 50 location (Image via YouTube/MrDalekJD)

You must travel to Market POI Stronghold to obtain the Golden Signal 50 sniper rifle in Warzone 2's Vondel. Head into the structure, which will be called "NIEUWE STADSPOORT." It will be populated with dangerous AIs, so clear it out and go to the second floor. Proceed to the pool table in the southeast quadrant. The sniper rifle will be installed in the cue rack near the table.

Golden Victus XMR sniper rifle

Golden Victus XMR location (Image via YouTube/MrDalekJD)

To obtain the Golden Victus XMR in Warzone 2's Vondel, go to the Central Station POI, enter the building, and look for a ticket booth labeled "REISBILJET." Now you need to head towards the walkway on the first floor from where you will be above the ticket booth. You need to jump and glide to reach the booth's roof. Once you land, you can see the sniper rifle lying there.

Golden M13B assault rifle

Golden M13B location (Image via YouTube/MrDalekJD)

The golden M13B assault rifle will be the most difficult to get. Proceed to the townhouses region between the Market and the Stadium POI in Warzone 2's Vondel. There will be a stuck door when you go to the center building. A canal will be near that structure; dip down, and you will find an underwater passage. Bring a rebreather so you can reach the opposite end of the tunnel.

To make it to the other end, swim under the tunnel, then take a left and continue swimming, then take the first right and continue down the tunnel. Finally, it will bring you to a ladder you need to climb to locate another. Climbing that one will lead you to a secret chamber, and in the kitchen area, you may locate the M13B AR sitting against the trashcan near the refrigerator.

The information players need above to locate all the hidden Golden guns in Warzone 2's Vondel Map.

