Warzone 2's secret Townhouse room in Vondel map: How to enter, rewards and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's new map Vondel is here with the Season 4 update. While the new map looks breathtaking, and players are having a blast playing on it, there are more things to explore than you think. The Vondel map features a secret Townhouse door, a gateway to exclusive rewards. While the door seems blocked from the outside, you might think there is no way to enter and grab those rewards. However, YouTuber MrDalekJD has found a way.

If you are looking forward to how to enter this Townhouse and get the rewards, read below.

How to enter into the secret Townhouse in Warzone 2 and get the golden M13B

The secret Townhouse in the Vondel map contains various loots, including a golden M13B assault rifle. Furthermore, you'll find legendary supply boxes with weapons, money, and much more. Here is how you can enter this room and see the previous rewards.

The first thing you need to do is find the Townhouse door in the Vondel map in Warzone 2. The place is situated just beside the Market POI on the map. However, upon finding the door, you'll see it's stuck, and there is a trick to enter.

Before starting your quest, you must find a Rebreather on the map. This is a new item added for DMZ, and it allows you to breathe underwater. After finding the Redbreather, head to the third building from the left to the Police station. From there, you'll find an underwater tunnel. Use your Redbreather, dive in, and swim till the end of the tunnel. You'll find a right turn. After taking the right turn, swim through until you find a ladder. Take the ladder, and you'll enter the Townhouse blocked from the outside. After entering the area, you'll see various loots, including the coveted golden M13B assault rifle and other rewards.

Warzone 2 allows players to find various easter eggs hidden under the maps. Players are trying to explore them all, and each day, something new is to be found. The Season 4 update for the game has also brought many changes, including quality-of-life updates. With basic health now being 150, players will require more time and precision to kill an opponent.

While Warzone 2 has suffered a large amount of player loss in the last couple of months, it can be hoped that these changes will bring a lot of the fanbase back to the game again.

