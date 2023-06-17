Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 “cursor defaulting to XP token” bug: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 4 update has introduced many new gameplay features, and mechanics players are having a great time trying out. However, these are not the only thing that has made their way to the shooter, as players seem to face a fair bit of performance issues. One popular one that seems to pop up for many in the community is the “cursor defaulting to XP token,” where the cursor seems to be glitching to the XP token option every time players try to click on Loadout.

This is happening in-game and has become one of the more annoying bugs to deal with in both titles, as there is yet to be a permanent solution to the problem.

However, today’s guide will go over some of the temporary workarounds the community has encountered when dealing with the “cursor defaulting to XP token” error in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

What causes the “cursor defaulting to XP token” bug in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The bug usually occurs when there is an update for the game and was accidentally introduced by the developers through a new patch. It can also occur if the Modern Warfare and Warzone 2 servers face an issue, and the server may have to be taken down for maintenance.

It can also occur if there are corrupt files in your installation directory, and something must have gone wrong during the patching process.

How to easily fix the “cursor defaulting to XP token” bug in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

To be able to work around the “cursor defaulting to XP token” bug in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, you will need to do a few things:

1) Restarting the game

While it may not feel like much of a fix, many in the community found that restarting the game in most cases was temporarily stopping the bug from occurring while in the game. Hence, it’s something that you can try out for yourself to check if it at all works as a temporary band-aid.

2) Scanning for file integrity

If there are corrupt files in the installation directory, you can fix them by making your way into the Battle.net or Steam launcher and then selecting Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. You will see the “scan and fix” option by clicking on settings.

Selecting it will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and replace the ones that have been corrupted or damaged.

3) Check server status

The servers for the shooters might be facing issues that are causing the glitch, so it’s best to follow the Call of Duty Updates official handle as they keep the community updated on all performance problems.

4) Wait for a patch

Call of Duty Updates @CODUpdates #MW2 #Warzone



We're investigating an issue where the cursor defaults to the XP Token menu instead of Loadouts when pausing while in-match.



trello.com/c/Xj6Rxt7f/284… We're investigating an issue where the cursor defaults to the XP Token menu instead of Loadouts when pausing while in-match. ❗️ #MW2 #WarzoneWe're investigating an issue where the cursor defaults to the XP Token menu instead of Loadouts when pausing while in-match.trello.com/c/Xj6Rxt7f/284…

The developers seem to be aware of the issue and are very likely to fix it with a future patch or hotfix.

Until the new update, you must wait it out or try the above steps.

