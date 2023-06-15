Warzone 2 Season 4 brings changes to Al Mazrah: Sandbanks, vibrant vegetation, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 dropped its Season 4 update on June 14, 2023. It included a greater health pool and other improvements, including a new map, weaponry, events, and more. The upgrade was significant and altered the gameplay experience. The creators also sought to improve their iconic map Al Mazrah by adding alterations that made it more dynamic and vibrant.

The update brought numerous adjustments to the game, including weapon balancing, bug fixes, and more, further improving the title. Al Mazrah fans can now explore new aspects of the map and enjoy the updated version as a result of Season 4. The following article will review all the modifications made to Al Mazrah in the current season.

Sandbanks emerged as the sandstorm subsided in Season 4 of Warzone 2's Al Mazrah

In Season 4, players will not experience the violent sandstorms in Al Mazrah as they explore the map. While the sandstorms depart, it leaves large sand dunes in Al Mazrah city that players can climb upon.

It provides a fresh perspective and can be used to approach the game in unexpected ways. Players will require new techniques to take advantage of the dunes. According to the developers, users may expect a large sand dune up the side of the TV tower, the Embassy, and the ''Highrise'' building.

Furthermore, the dunes piled up across several streets completely cover up the small structures in the downtown area and partially obscure the highway system. There is some partial devastation that will present fresh ways to enter, navigate within, and exit the city.

Al Mazrah became more vibrant in Warzone 2 Season 4

Al Mazrah is a sizable map with numerous environmental elements, including structures, various topographies, water bodies, and enormous desert regions. Activision decided to add color to the environment by boosting the vibrancy of the greenery all around the area.

Although the modification is not significant, even minor upgrades have a big impact since they demonstrate the developers' commitment. The changes are not described in depth, but it is clear that by giving the vegetation more color and clarity, Al Mazrah will look better.

Incorrect Buy Station spawn location adjusted across Al Mazrah in Warzone 2's Season 4

The developer examined the issue even though the community had no complaints regarding the wrong spawn positions of the buy stations. They released a fix that would improve the gameplay experience.

Season 4 acknowledged the issue as a bug and corrected it. The patch notes described the change as "Fixed a number of incorrect Buy Station spawn locations across Al Mazrah."

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

