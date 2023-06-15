How does the Rejoin feature work in Warzone 2?

With the arrival of Season 4, tons of new changes have been introduced in Warzone 2. The developers constantly work to make the game better, more accessible, and more engaging to its players with each fresh update. As such, Season 4 is adding a lot of new features that will keep Warzone 2's gameplay more balanced and fair.

One feature that is being introduced this season is Rejoin. This particular inclusion aims to keep things competitive during ranked and non-ranked matches that take place in Warzone. More information regarding it can be found below.

What is Rejoin in Warzone 2?

Rejoin is a feature that allows players who got unintentionally disconnected from a match to re-enter the game. This inclusion was a highly requested one, and while it is still in its beta phase, it is definitely a welcome addition to Warzone 2.

Rejoin is particularly useful for players who experience a server crash in the middle of a heated Warzone deployment. There are several conditions that need to be met for an individual to rejoin an ongoing Warzone 2 match, regardless of whether they are playing a Ranked game or not.

A player will only be able to re-enter a match if they still have at least one more squad mate left alive. This means that if your entire team goes down before you are able to reconnect, then you won't be able to return and continue the fight. Furthermore, this feature is not available for solo players.

Additionally, there have to be a minimum of five squads still active or competing for you to be able to reunite with your squad mates. Late-game situations that have less than five teams remaining eliminate any possibility of rejoining a match.

Furthermore, a player needs to be able to join within four minutes after being disconnected. During this period, those who were disconnected can still be eliminated by members of opposing squads.

It is important to note that this feature can only be used once in each deployment, and players who are constantly removed from games may be restricted from using this feature.

Lastly, gamers who click on Leave a Match will not be given the opportunity to rejoin. It is also worth noting that individuals who disconnect while in a vehicle's driver seat will be ejected from the vehicle. These conditions are in place to maintain the competitive integrity of ranked matches and prevent the Rejoin feature from being abused.

As of June 14, Warzone 4 Season 4 of Warzone is now available on all platforms.

