All Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play changes in Season 4: Updated Minimum Level Requirement, weapon restrictions, new rewards, and more 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's official patch notes for Season 4 have been released, and they show some intriguing improvements that gamers are looking forward to. The developers introduced Ranked Play in Season 2, and it has since become a very popular mode, providing fans with a Call of Duty League-like experience.

Activision made some minor tweaks to this inclusion to make it more balanced and to ensure a smoother experience. This article will go through all the changes introduced to Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4.

New Minimum Level Requirement to access Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4

Ranked Play's most important improvement introduced by Activision to combat smurfing, cheating, and more is the updated Minimum Level Requirement. Previously, users could access this mode with just a level 16 account, and it only took 4-6 hours for a new-profile user to get there.

However, now, gamers must be at least level 45 to access Ranked Play, a change expected to be well-received by the community.

New weapon restrictions implemented in Season 4 of Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2

With the release of Season 4, the creators have restricted the use of new weapons in Ranked Play. The firearms will be evaluated and data will be collected to determine whether these guns are well-balanced or not, and if everything checks out, they will be included in Ranked Mode in the next update.

Below are the restricted weapons:

Assault Rifle - Tempus Razorback

SMG - ISO 45

Melee - Tonfa

Season 4 Ranked Play rewards

Throughout Season 4, Ranked Play gamers will be able to obtain exciting goodies; the more matches they win, the more rewards they will receive.

5 Wins: ‘Season 04 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint

25 Wins: ‘Please Rotate’ Weapon Charm

50 Wins: ‘Lock it Down’ Large Weapon Decal

75 Wins: ‘MWII Ranked Play Season 04’ Loading Screen

100 Wins: ‘MWII Season 04 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

Seasonal Division rewards

Each Ranked Season has its own Division Rewards, and after its end, Ranked Play players will receive rewards based on their highest Skill Division.

Top 250: Season 4 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

Season 4 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Iridescent: Season 4 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

Season 4 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: Season 4 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

Season 4 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Diamond : Season 4 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

: Season 4 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Platinum: Season 4 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

Season 4 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Gold: Season 4 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

Season 4 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Silver: Emblem

Emblem Bronze: Emblem

That's it for the Season 4 changes in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play.

