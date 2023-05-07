Warzone 2 developers combat cheaters in Ranked Play with minimum level requirement

In response to the issue of cheating in Warzone 2, the game developers have devised a creative approach to combat this issue. Under the new rule, players must reach a minimum level of 45 before competing. This step has been implemented to detect and eliminate cheaters before they reach this level, ensuring that the gameplay remains fair and impartial for all players.

Cheaters will have trouble invading gameplay thanks to Warzone 2 update

More secured Ricochet Anti-Cheat update (Image via Activision)

Twitter user Modern Warzone confirmed through a tweet that " it takes roughly 20 hours for someone to get a new account from level 1 to level 45" in the ranked play battle royale mode. The aim is that the anti-cheat software launched in December 2021 would detect and ban cheaters before they reach this level.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone In an effort to combat cheaters and promote competitive integrity Call of Duty Warzone's ranked play mode will NOT allow anyone under level 45 to enter.



Despite the continuous efforts of cheaters to bypass the security monitoring system, the Warzone 2 Season 3 update has added extra layers of security and detection to all gameplay modes, emphasizing the ranked play mode. By imposing a minimum level requirement, the developers have taken a proactive approach to prevent cheating and maintain a level playing field for all players.

Anti-Cheat system in Warzone 2 reserves the right to modify a player's Skill Rating (SR) if they have regularly played alongside individuals who have been banned for cheating, even if the player in question has not engaged in any cheating activities. This means that the actions of others within a player's social circle can directly impact the player in terms of gameplay rankings.

While this policy may seem harsh to some players, cheating undermines the integrity of online gaming and can ruin the experience for involved players.

The anti-cheat measures introduced by the Warzone 2 developers, namely the RICOCHET system with kernel-level driver elements that check for infiltration throughout all the Call of Duty variants, are aimed at providing a fair and impartial gaming experience for all players.

By making it difficult for cheaters to engage in unfair gameplay tactics, the developers hope to increase participation by eliminating any cheating attempts and creating a positive gaming environment.

