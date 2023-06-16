Warzone 2 players think Vondel is better than Ashika Island and "it isn't even close"

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 recently received its massive game-changing Season 4 update and saw the addition of several new elements to this game. The most notable ones include a new gameplay change where the base health pool was increased and a fresh Resurgence map known as Vondel. This new area quickly received lots of praise and became popular within the community.

Popular Call of Duty content creator ModernWarzone made a tweet, saying:

"Vondel > Ashika Island, and it isn’t even close."

The developers have temporarily swapped the Ashika Island map with this new Vondel map, and players believe that it is considerably more beautiful than the former and agree with ModerWarzone's comment. This article will delve deeper into the community's reactions to the new map.

Players claimed that the new Vondel map is better than Ashika Island in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 Season 4 has had a favorable impact on the title, with its rating rising from 5 to 8 out of 10. Vondel has made a significant contribution to this since it has been extremely appreciated by the community.

This new map consists of all the elements that fans were asking for, and it goes perfectly with the increased health pool. It is much more beautiful than Ashika Island according to most players.

Fade @TFL_Fade @ModernWarzone I love Vondel so far! It feels like a new school Warzone 1. Probably what feeling they were trying to get with this whole season. @ModernWarzone I love Vondel so far! It feels like a new school Warzone 1. Probably what feeling they were trying to get with this whole season.

The community has accepted the map and thinks that it is excellent as is. One Reddit user named Positive_Treacle_961 made a post on the Warzone 2 subreddit page, saying "Vondel Resurgence is perfect."

Many users hopped into the comment section and agreed with the bold statement.

Another user said that the map comes with terrific color combinations and is lots of fun to play.

One user even claimed that they were about to uninstall the game but didn't due to Vondel's inclusion.

This map has received many positive reviews; however, some players complained about the gas circle locations.

Overall, the Vondel map was a terrific addition that improved the title's reputation. The developers did an excellent job of creating a beautiful map that the entire community admires.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

