"A solid 8/10" - Warzone 2 fans rate the game higher than before, after Season 4 changes

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received the Season 4 update on June 14, 2023. The new patch introduced various changes, adjusted the total player health and affected the Time-To-Kill (TTK) speeds. The community seems satisfied with recent adjustments and shares their opinion on the current state of Activision's battle royale.

Popular Warzone 2 player and leaker Hope tweeted that Warzone 2 has significantly improved after the Season 4 update. Other fans and players agreed with the post while commenting that the battle royale appears in better shape after the latest seasonal update.

Let's look at the player base's positive outlook for Warzone 2 in Season 4.

Call of Duty players are delighted with Warzone 2 Season 4 update

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Al Mazrah Battle Royale went from a 5/10 to like a solid 8/10 after todays update. If we got more movement it'd easily be a 9/10. Al Mazrah Battle Royale went from a 5/10 to like a solid 8/10 after todays update. If we got more movement it'd easily be a 9/10.

Activision strategically deploys two significant updates and introduces new gameplay elements for the entire player base. The team of developers implemented some massive changes that might have revived Warzone 2 from its stale state and absurdly fast TTK speed. The players seem pretty pleased with the increment of the base health point allotted to each character.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope @Ohsniped999 People immediately fighting over the Strongholds is great. Being able to retake them from other teams for the UAV/Loadout is great. Black Site results in competition for teams that won their fights at strongholds. 300HP also is very good. @Ohsniped999 People immediately fighting over the Strongholds is great. Being able to retake them from other teams for the UAV/Loadout is great. Black Site results in competition for teams that won their fights at strongholds. 300HP also is very good.

Im a Clown @arttheclown91 @TheGhostOfHope 2 dubs on Al mazrah games felt good and were actually fun. The 300 health is better too had a guy camping corner and was able to turn on him @TheGhostOfHope 2 dubs on Al mazrah games felt good and were actually fun. The 300 health is better too had a guy camping corner and was able to turn on him

Hope tweeted out and cited that the battle royale on the Al Mazrah map was almost unplayable due to the initial gameplay experience. However, the Season 4 update has improved the title by a considerable margin and has made it enjoyable for the masses. The newfound positive opinion of the people can help the publisher raise the player count steadily, which had declined over the past few months.

siuuuu @MILSIM020 @TheGhostOfHope i doubt we will see any big movement changes 9 months into the game tbh @TheGhostOfHope i doubt we will see any big movement changes 9 months into the game tbh

Asylum_ @Asylum_22 @Frizzeyes @TheGhostOfHope You can really tell in the ttk change. You get so use to downing someone soo quick you’re thinking why aren’t they down? 150 makes a huge difference lol I like it @Frizzeyes @TheGhostOfHope You can really tell in the ttk change. You get so use to downing someone soo quick you’re thinking why aren’t they down? 150 makes a huge difference lol I like it

The tweet also suggested that the battle royale would be better if the developers decided to implement more movement mechanics. While the community has requested such changes in the past, the developers may not prefer bringing in the same movement as Warzone 2's prequel.

However, if the same trend were to follow, the publisher might even wave the green flag to introduce some new movement mechanics. This would allow players to dial into aggressive strategies and play for the thrill of the battle royale. The increased player health also helps players strike back anyone camping in corners without getting immediately knocked.

Jose @GTBato_ @TheGhostOfHope Al mazrah always been a top tier map held back by the new gameplay. All these additions we are getting really are great to see @TheGhostOfHope Al mazrah always been a top tier map held back by the new gameplay. All these additions we are getting really are great to see

Pan @airipann @TheGhostOfHope verdansk rebirth wz1 is still better, I can agree if movement got better it might get close, but we could be waiting another 6 months, a new game will be already out at that point. @TheGhostOfHope verdansk rebirth wz1 is still better, I can agree if movement got better it might get close, but we could be waiting another 6 months, a new game will be already out at that point.

A few players believe that Al Mazrah has always been a great map anchored by the gameplay. With more squads contesting high-risk, high-reward areas like Strongholds and Blacksites, the pace of the battle royale can rise significantly. This would also make matches more exciting and fun to play.

Kenneth @ZoSoKMW @TheGhostOfHope The update made it better, but It is a 6/10 imo. If the movement was similar to WZ1, it would be a solid 8 or a 9. There's a long way to go for this game to become really good/great @TheGhostOfHope The update made it better, but It is a 6/10 imo. If the movement was similar to WZ1, it would be a solid 8 or a 9. There's a long way to go for this game to become really good/great

Some concerns remain as some players compare the game's current state with its prequel and performance. However, the Season 4 changes seem on the right track and can be a significant first step to improving its popularity among one of the largest first-person shooter communities.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty blog for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

