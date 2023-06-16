"A solid 8/10" - Warzone 2 fans rate the game higher than before, after Season 4 changes

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received the Season 4 update on June 14, 2023. The new patch introduced various changes, adjusted the total player health and affected the Time-To-Kill (TTK) speeds. The community seems satisfied with recent adjustments and shares their opinion on the current state of Activision's battle royale.
Popular Warzone 2 player and leaker Hope tweeted that Warzone 2 has significantly improved after the Season 4 update. Other fans and players agreed with the post while commenting that the battle royale appears in better shape after the latest seasonal update.
Let's look at the player base's positive outlook for Warzone 2 in Season 4.
Call of Duty players are delighted with Warzone 2 Season 4 update
Activision strategically deploys two significant updates and introduces new gameplay elements for the entire player base. The team of developers implemented some massive changes that might have revived Warzone 2 from its stale state and absurdly fast TTK speed. The players seem pretty pleased with the increment of the base health point allotted to each character.
Hope tweeted out and cited that the battle royale on the Al Mazrah map was almost unplayable due to the initial gameplay experience. However, the Season 4 update has improved the title by a considerable margin and has made it enjoyable for the masses. The newfound positive opinion of the people can help the publisher raise the player count steadily, which had declined over the past few months.
The tweet also suggested that the battle royale would be better if the developers decided to implement more movement mechanics. While the community has requested such changes in the past, the developers may not prefer bringing in the same movement as Warzone 2's prequel.
However, if the same trend were to follow, the publisher might even wave the green flag to introduce some new movement mechanics. This would allow players to dial into aggressive strategies and play for the thrill of the battle royale. The increased player health also helps players strike back anyone camping in corners without getting immediately knocked.
A few players believe that Al Mazrah has always been a great map anchored by the gameplay. With more squads contesting high-risk, high-reward areas like Strongholds and Blacksites, the pace of the battle royale can rise significantly. This would also make matches more exciting and fun to play.
Some concerns remain as some players compare the game's current state with its prequel and performance. However, the Season 4 changes seem on the right track and can be a significant first step to improving its popularity among one of the largest first-person shooter communities.
Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty blog for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.