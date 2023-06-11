Best Victus XMR loadout for Modern Warfare 2

The Victus XMR is one of the most popular Sniper Rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 despite not being available at the game's launch. It was added with the Season 1 update and was a free unlock through the Battle Pass. Since then, the rifle has remained one of the top choices as it deals devastating damage and allows players to wield it aggressively.

However, as Season updates continued, the game's gun meta shifted. Soon, players began picking up the Intervention or FJX Imperium over the Victus XMR. That said, the Sniper Rifle is still not a bad pick.

It remains the go-to choice for players who prefer aggressive sniping. But without any attachments, the rifle does not deliver the best results.

That said, those looking to build the perfect Victus XMR loadout must equip a few attachments that mitigate its weaknesses and boost its strengths. This guide looks at the best Victus XMR loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

What are the best attachments for the Victus XMR in Modern Warfare 2?

Unlike in Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 features mostly close-quarters gunfights. Moreover, the pace of gameplay is faster than in the battle royale title. In such scenarios, Sniper Rifles aren't the best weapons to use. However, they can be lethal in the right hands.

The Victus XMR is one such Sniper Rifle that allows players to be aggressive and, if used correctly, can be difficult to counter. But as mentioned previously, you must equip the right attachments before competing in a match.

That said, here are the best attachments for the Victus XMR in Modern Warfare 2:

Optic: MCPR-300 9.5x

MCPR-300 9.5x Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Barrel: Mack 8 21.5 Short

Mack 8 21.5 Short Stock: XRK Rise 50

XRK Rise 50 Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Here's how these attachments enhance the Victus XMR:

Optic: The MCPR-300 9.5x is a clean optic sight that provides a precise view of the targets. Its 9.5x magnification will allow you to see your targets clearly and easily hit them.

MCPR-300 9.5x (Image via Activision)

Laser: The VLK LZR 7MW boosts the aim down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed. This attachment is crucial in giving you extra pace while fighting. It also improves aim stability, useful for medium to long-range shots.

Barrel: The Mack 8 21.5 Short also increases the aim down sight speed and improves hip fire accuracy. This enables easier quick scopes for close-range encounters.

Stock: The XRK Rise 50 boosts the in-game character's sprint speed with the Sniper Rifle equipped. It also enhances aim down sight speed.

XRK Rise 50 (Image via Activision)

Rear Grip: The Bruen Q900 Grip also increases aim down sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed, allowing you to equip the gun quicker right after sprinting and aim down sights faster to take an accurate shot.

Note that this Victus XMR loadout in Modern Warfare 2 is optimized for fast-paced gameplay and won't be as effective in Warzone 2 or Battle Maps, where gunfights are usually at medium or long-range.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

