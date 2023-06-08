All new maps coming to Modern Warfare 2 Season 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will soon kick off its fourth season, about seven months into its life cycle. The major update will add a plethora of new content, including weapons, operators, limited-time events, skins, game modes, and much more. More importantly, six new maps will also be added, which will adequately rejuvenate the playerbase.

There are less than two weeks to go before Season 4 goes live, and the developers have revealed all the details about the content that will be launched with it. They have mentioned the content that will be added mid-season next month as well. This article will cover all the new maps coming to Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 will come with 6 maps and 3 new game modes

Showdown

New Warzone map Vondel with Resurgence and DMZ at launch

Six additional MP maps across various modes

A classic multiplayer map is returning to the Modern Warfare franchise called Showdown, which was part of Call of Duty 4. It is part of Al Mazrah in Warzone, specifically the Akhdar Village area.

Showdown will be added to the game with the season's launch, but will not be an exact replica of the Battle Royale offering. The map will have a "few modern changes" according to the developers, specifically the mantling and mounting spots are to be removed to keep it multiplayer-friendly.

Kunstenaar

Kunstenaar (Image via Activision)

Another map coming to Modern Warfare 2 as a core multiplayer area directly from the upcoming Warzone map, Vondel. It is located in the west of the Museum area and consists of urban places such as townhouses, boutique shops, a central plaza, and a swimmable canal.

It will also be added to the game at Season 4's launch and will be a copy of the area from Vondel. Players can use this new multiplayer map to practice for Warzone and hot drop into this area in Battle Royale matches to get an advantage over enemies.

Mercado and Penthouse

Penthouse (Image via Activision)

Two gunfight maps are being added to Modern Warfare 2 with Season 4's launch. Both are designed for 2v2 and 3v3 battles and are comparatively smaller in size.

Mercado is a part of Las Almas, which is an area rumored to be added to Warzone with the launch of the next Call of Duty game. It has multiple levels and is covered, making teamwork highly important.

Penthouse is located at the top of a skyscraper in Chicago and features a lap pool, an outdoor fire pit, and a modern interior with several rooms.

Mawizeh Marshlands

Mawizeh Marshlands (Image via Activision)

Mawizeh Marshlands, a subsection of Al Mazrah, is a new battle map that is being added to the game with the launch of Season 4. It will support a total of 64 players, 32 on each side. The ground war offering will be strong in both infantry and vehicular combat. It features murky waters for open outdoor combat and a luxury resort for close-quarters infantry firefights along with more POIs.

Ahkdar Village

Akhdar Village (Image via Activision)

A battle map called Akdhar Village is also being added to Modern Warfare 2 with the launch of Season 4. This area is also present in Warzone's Al Mazrah, specifically the fort in the village.

The new multiplayer map, Showdown, is also located inside this ground war map. Learning it in the game will give you an advantage when playing Warzone, while also giving vehicular combat a go.

Vondel Waterfront

This map will be added to the game with the Reloaded update in July, and not with the launch of Season 4. Not a lot of information has been provided about it, but it is known that it is a core multiplayer 6v6 map, located in Vondel.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 will be released on June 14 on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

