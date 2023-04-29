Best quickscope loadout to use in Warzone 2 Season 3

Quickscoping in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is now more popular than ever. As the name suggests, quickscoping is a really quick way to take down enemies with a Sniper Rifle. It essentially involves aiming down the sights on a target, shooting, and instantly scoping out. This allows players to land a shot quickly on their targets without slowing them down.

Due to its sheer efficacy, this gameplay mechanic has been prevalent in the series since its inception. In fact, the ability to quickscope is often correlated to the viability of Sniper Rifles in a Call of Duty game, and this notion hasn't changed with Warzone 2. Keeping this in mind, this guide will take a closer look at the best quickscope loadout to use in Season 3 of Warzone 2.

SPX-80 is a great Sniper Rifle for quickscoping in Warzone 2

Quickscoping may not always be most effective in Warzone 2 since players often find themselves in long-range gunfights, where hardscoping is the way to go. However, when the situation heats up, and one must engage in fast-paced close-range fights, quickscoping can result in extremely effective results.

While there are a lot of Sniper Rifles in the battle royale game, SPX-80, in particular, stands out when it comes to quickscoping. However, the weapon won't deliver the best results without proper attachments. Hence, to maximize its quickscoping abilities, players must equip the following attachments with the gun:

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Laser: FFS OLE-V Laser

FFS OLE-V Laser Stock: MAX DMR Precision

MAX DMR Precision Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Here's how they affect the Sniper Rifle:

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90 is essentially a suppressor. Apart from silencing the shots, it boosts the bullet velocity and the damage range. However, it reduces the aim down sight speed, which is extremely crucial for quickscoping. Thankfully, other attachments in this loadout counter this.

Bruen Agent 90 (Image via Activision)

Laser: FFS OLE-V Laser greatly improves the aim-down sight speed of the rifle, along with its sprint-to-fire speed, allowing players to equip the gun quicker right after they stop sprinting.

Stock: MAX DMR Precision, as the name suggests, improves precision. It enhances aiming stability and aim-down sight speeds, allowing players to quickscope easily.

Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip also increases the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed, both of which are the most important factors for quickscoping.

Schlager Match Grip (Image via Activision)

Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt boosts the rechambering speed, allowing players to fire one shot after the other quickly. This is extremely crucial for Bolt Action Sniper Rifles like the SPX-80.

While this loadout will deliver a good quickscoping experience in Warzone 2, players are advised to use the following perks to further enhance the effectiveness of quickscopes:

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

This is the best loadout to quickscope with in Warzone 2 as of Season 3. All these attachments are suggested on the basis of their ability to boost the overall mobility of the Sniper Rifle, allowing for the best quickscoping experience.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

