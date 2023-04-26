Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for FJX Imperium in Season 3

FJX Imperium is the latest Sniper Rifle to be added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It arrived with the Season 3 update and is already a fan favorite. The Sniper Rifle is an improved variant of the iconic Intervention from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009). Similar to the original gun, this weapon packs quite a punch and can be devastating in the right hands.

Prior to its arrival, the Sniper Rifle was teased on numerous occasions and was a part of several leaks. Just before the Season 3 update arrived, Call of Duty shared a clip of the weapon. In the short video, professional COD athlete FaZeDirty is seen wielding the Sniper Rifle. After using it, he shared his experience, calling it "nostalgic" because of the Intervention and deeming it to be more powerful.

While the Sniper Rifle is already a beast, players will need to equip the correct attachments to get the most out of it. This guide will take a closer look at all such attachments for the FJX Imperium and how they enhance the weapon.

Best attachments for the FJX Imperium in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

The FJX Imperium is currently the go-to Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2. It boasts serious damage statistics and is capable of taking down enemies with just one shot at most ranges. However, unlike in the case of the Battle Royale game, the multiplayer modes in MW2 are far more fast-paced.

Hence, the Sniper Rifle has to be tweaked for aggressive gameplay. This is to ensure that users of the weapon always come out on top in any situation they might find themselves in.

Having said that, the following is the best FJX Imperium loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2 as of the Season 3 update:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Carry Handle: Field-Wrapped Handle

Field-Wrapped Handle Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Rear Grip: Skull-40

Skull-40 Bolt: FJX Blast

Here's how these attachments enhance the Sniper Rifle:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW improves the aim-down sight speed along with the sprint-to-fire speed. This enables the players to be more aggressive with their play. Moreover, it stabilizes the aim to an extent, which is crucial for those long-range gunfights.

Carry Handle: Field-Wrapped Handle further boosts the aim-down sight speed. But that's not all, as it allows players to move faster when they are crouched.

Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x by default will provide players with a 6.6x zoom. However, the primary reason this optic is suggested is due to the fact that it comes with a magnification toggle, whereby players can achieve up to 11x zoom levels.

Rear Grip: Skull-40 also improves aim-down sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed. As already mentioned earlier, this will allow players to engage in fast-paced gameplay and quickscope enemies when the situation calls for it.

Bolt: FJX Blast enhances the rechambering speed, allowing players to shoot quicker right after they shoot a bullet. Since the FJX Imperium is a bolt-action Sniper Riffle, this is extremely crucial.

These are the best attachments for the FJX Imperium in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This loadout is crafted for players who love to play aggressively. However, it is also worth noting that this loadout isn't ideal for players who love to play defensively and hold angles for enemies to show up.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

