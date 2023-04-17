Best Warzone 2 loadout for Signal 50 in Season 3

Weapon enthusiasts consider Warzone 2 a war haven as the game boasts multiple arms and customization options. With a wide variety of weaponry, players duke between each other using the best custom setup they can muster. Among the multiple choices, many consider Sniper Rifles to be battlefield kings.

Sniping rivals from a distance ensures safety and survival in most situations. This was even more prevalent in Warzone 2 before the nerf of Sniper Rifles. With the latest Season 3 update, Snipers no longer have to fret about one-shots. Among the various Sniper Weapons, Signal 50 can take down your enemy in a single headshot. This is only achievable with specific attachments, and here is everything you need to know.

One-shot your enemies with the best Signal 50 attachments in Warzone 2 Season 3

Successful headshots from Signal 50 can now take down enemies in a single bullet. With better mobility, bullet velocity, and long-range damage, this Warzone 2 Sniper Rifle reigns as one of the best in action. The only downside is that unless you are a level 44 player, you won't be able to access it.

Best Signal 50 Loadout

Signal 50 Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50

29″ TV Kilo-50 Signal 50 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Signal 50 Rear Grip: Cronen Blockade Grip

Cronen Blockade Grip Signal 50 Muzzle: Talon Sixteen Silencer

Talon Sixteen Silencer Signal 50 Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive

The 29" TV Kilo-50 Barrel boosts bullet velocity and damage range in Warzone 2 Season 3. The attachment boasts good hip fire accuracy and recoil control. However, it affects the aim-down sight speed, hip recoil control, and movement speed. These cons can be balanced out with other additional attachments.

FTAC Ripper 56 as the underbarrel and Talon Sixteen muzzle significantly ease the weapon's control. Control is the key to successful hits; these add-ons will further stabilize the weapon and suppress your shots. The muzzle will make it extremely difficult for foes to pinpoint you while firing.

The Cronen Blockade Grip helps control recoil, and re-aiming after each hit gets smoother with this rear grip. It also makes rapid aiming and shooting a bit easier when targeting multiple enemies across the map. It doesn't mean you will get extravagant assistance while shooting, but any assistance matters amid the chaos.

Among these attachments, the most important thing to consider is the ammunition. The .50 Cal Explosive ammo is crucial for unlocking Signal 50's one-shot potential. The ammunition is also a Universal Attachment, making it usable across all Weapons Platforms. This ammo boasts better damage range and explosive impact, making it an absolute beast while sniping.

Among the numerous attachments available for Warzone 2 Signal 50 Sniper Rifle, the best you can aim for are the ones with a blend of both: stability and damage. This loadout significantly focuses on increasing damage while maintaining as much stability as possible.

Even with all the add-ons mentioned above, no enemies will fall if you do not aim directly at their heads. Hitting headshots is currently the only viable option for one-shots in Warzone 2 Season 3.

Best loadout Perks and Equipment for Signal 50 in Warzone 2

In Warzone 2 Season 3, players can continue creating their Custom Perk Packages. To protect yourself from explosive damage while using the Signal 50 Sniper Rifle, you can utilize Bomb Squad. Double Time is also an option if you want to move quickly around the map. For fast weapon swapping, players can utilize Fast Hands.

If you select Ghost, you'll be undetectable by UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors. In terms of Equipment options, you can opt for Drill Charge to cause explosive harm or Flash Grenade. The Flash Grenade can temporarily blind enemies and provide a spontaneous opportunity to defeat them.

