Best Warzone 2 battle rifle build and tuning in Season 3

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received its third seasonal update and a long list of weapon changes. The TAQ-V rose in popularity after recent adjustments and has become a viable option for a loadout on the vast battlefield. Legends6k showcased his meta TAQ-V build that can annihilate enemy operators.

Warzone 2 constantly evolves with each passing season as developers deploy new patches and balance the playing field. The battle rifle class has been a competitive category for medium and long-range gunfights. The Season 3 update propelled the TAQ-V into the spotlight as it received some hefty buffs.

Let us look closer at Legends6k’s TAQ-V setup for Warzone 2 in Season 3.

Legends6k recommends a new TAQ-V build for Warzone 2 Season 3

Activision caters to a massive first-person shooter (FPS) community with its latest series - Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers must consider various metrics like game data, kill-death ratio, and pick rate before buffing or nerfing any weapon. The TAQ-V received significant changes that can help it become a part of the third seasonal meta.

The publisher announced that the TAQ-V would be more mobile and deal more damage to enemy operators in the Call of Duty official blog. Legends6k capitalized on these changes and engineered a brand-new build for the weapon that can be used to score easy kills.

TAQ-V weapon build

The TAQ-V battle rifle hails from the unique Tactique Verte weapon platform and packs a powerful punch. It boasts a high muzzle velocity of 610 m/s and a fire rate of 571 Rounds Per Minute (RPM). The weapon can be used in full auto and semi-auto firing modes but has different damage profiles for both. Players can use the advanced gunsmith platform to modify the weapon to best fit their playstyle.

Legends6k suggests players use his build to make the most out of the TAQ-V. Here is the complete build with a brief of the pros and cons of every attachment.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 18” Precision-6

18” Precision-6 Underbarrel: FTAC Tiger Grip

FTAC Tiger Grip Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Recommended tuning:

Sakin Tread-40: -0.21 vertical, 0.15 horizontal

-0.21 vertical, 0.15 horizontal 18” Precision-6: 0.18 vertical, 0.18 horizontal

0.18 vertical, 0.18 horizontal FTAC Tiger Grip: -0.31 vertical, 0.08 horizontal

-0.31 vertical, 0.08 horizontal FSS Combat Grip: -0.45 vertical, -0.19 horizontal

The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle increases vertical and horizontal recoil control. It takes a slight toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability of the weapons.

The 18” Precision-6 barrel attachment boosts damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. It reduces ADS speed and hip recoil control when equipped.

The FTAC Tiger Grip increases aiming idle stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization. However, it takes a toll on the overall walking and ADS speeds.

The 50-Round drum extended magazine helps players engage in consecutive fights without reloading frequently. The FSS Combat rear grip increases recoil control but reduces the aiming stability of the weapon.

Legends6k capitalizes on the recent damage increment changes of the TAQ-V with this build. It is a reasonably agile setup that can quickly stop enemy operators in their tracks and take long-range gunfights. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes