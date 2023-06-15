Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 4 Blackcell Battle Pass is in the top 3 best sellers on Steam

Within one day after its release, the Blackcell Battle Pass for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 has entered into the top 3 best sellers items on Steam. While the community has previously showcased disappointment towards Activision's extensive microtransaction, fans are surely not putting a break on buying in-game items for Call of Duty.

Activision received extreme criticism for its pay-to-win items in Call of Duty, with the community raising its voice against the constant inclusion of in-game paid items. However, it is pretty clear that a large part of the fanbase absolutely adores these purchasable items, and the company is making the most out of it.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's Blackcell Battle Pass: Price, what's included, and more

While Steam caters to a very small playerbase for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, CoD's latest DLC entered into the top 5 list of the current purchasable items on Steam by revenue within two hours of its release. Right now, the Blackcell Battle Pass extension is the third most-selling item right after CS: GO and Modern Warfare 2.

Erik 'daibo' Kain @erikkain The $30 BlackCell premium deluxe Battle Pass for #ModernWarfare2 and #Warzone2 is currently the third best-seller on Steam according to SteamDB, just behind the game and, of course, Counter-Strike. Kind of a genius move on Activision's part. The $30 BlackCell premium deluxe Battle Pass for #ModernWarfare2 and #Warzone2 is currently the third best-seller on Steam according to SteamDB, just behind the game and, of course, Counter-Strike. Kind of a genius move on Activision's part. https://t.co/FXme5wHlv6

This new Battle Pass extension was introduced last season. With its second iteration, this is surely a win for Activision. If you are looking for what's included in the Blackcell Battle Pass, here is everything that you need to know.

Season 04 BlackCell gives you everything Battle Pass has to offer plus more bit.ly/BlackCell-Batt… Whether you like to outshine your enemies on the frontlines or get tactical in the shadows - BlackCell makes it mark on any match 🟡Season 04 BlackCell gives you everything Battle Pass has to offer plus more Whether you like to outshine your enemies on the frontlines or get tactical in the shadows - BlackCell makes it mark on any match 🟡⚫️ Season 04 BlackCell gives you everything Battle Pass has to offer plus more 👉 bit.ly/BlackCell-Batt… https://t.co/YocVJ2VWUF

The Blackcell Battle Pass extension is priced at $29.99 or the equivalent in your currency in different regions. You can either get it from the Call of Duty store or purchase it from your respective platforms tied to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

This extension will allow you to access the Season 4 Battle Pass and 20 Tier skips. For PlayStation users, the tier skips will be 25. Furthermore, the extension includes more than 7,000 CoD points of value items. The content of the Blackcell Battle Pass extension is as follows:

1,100 COD Points

A new BlackCell Operator named Io

A Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint and a Finishing Move.

A custom Parachute and Contrails

Additional BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: six BlackCell Alt Operator Skins, six BlackCell Tracer Weapon Blueprints, and two Vehicle Skins.

Specific BlackCell Blueprint variants marked in-game as having Tracer Rounds should expect black and gold flourishes and other effects for these armaments.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 is live right now, and for more information regarding the new season, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.

