Warzone 2 guru Metaphor's best one-shot sniper loadout for Ranked Play

Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a highly competitive mode. Here, players compete to reach higher Skill Tiers and demonstrate the best they have to offer. In such a competitive offering, players only have a few things to rely on, apart from one's skills. One such item is the weapon that they hold, which is the primary tool for survival. Hence, one should ensure what they pick doesn't act as a hindrance to their performance; they must be consistent and reliable.

Metaphor is no stranger to the Call of Duty community. The popular content creator frequently shares the latest developments in the COD games and assists players in improving their gameplay. He recently uploaded a video on this official YouTube channel, where he shared his best sniper rifle loadout for use in Warzone 2.

That said, this guide will take a look at this class setup for Warzone 2's Ranked Play, delivering players with a consistent experience.

What is the best sniper rifle to use in Warzone 2 Ranked Play?

According to Metaphor, the best sniper rifle in Warzone 2's Ranked Play at the moment is the Victus XMR. It is one of the most lethal snipers in the game and is capable of taking down non-shielded players with just one shot, even after the recent Season 4 health point changes. Moreover, since every kill counts towards SR in Ranked Play.

Metaphor suggests using this rifle as it kills any downed enemy with just one shot, and thereby you can earn free Skill Ratings.

However, the sniper rifle in itself isn't the best. It requires a few attachments to make the most out of it. One of the Victus XMR's major weaknesses is its slow aim-down-sight speed, which might not facilitate fast-paced gameplay. That said, the section below will cover Metaphor's best Victus XMR loadout for Warzone 2's Ranked Play.

What is the best Victus XMR loadout for Warzone 2 Ranked Play?

The Victus XMR is a sniper rifle and as a result, it is bulky and less mobile. Hence to negate the effect of lowered mobility, one should pick a submachine gun as their secondary. For this purpose, Metaphor recommends using the new ISO 45, which delivers excellent results at close range. Now, you must use a set of attachments on the Victus XMR to negate its flaws and double down on its strengths.

Keeping this in mind, here is the best loadout for the Victus XMR in WZ2's Ranked Play as recommended by Metaphor:

Muzzle: Bruen Counter Ops

Bruen Counter Ops Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

VLK LZR 7mw Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

This is the best sniper rifle loadout to use in Warzone 2's Ranked Play according to Metaphor. It will deliver excellent results in the mode where every shot counts and competition is intense. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2.

