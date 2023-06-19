Warzone 2 players will now need more time to kill enemies in Season 4

The fourth season of Warzone 2 was released last week, and it brought some major gameplay changes, improving the battle royale experience exponentially. One of the biggest additions to the game was Vondel, a new resurgence map based in Amsterdam, along with a few new weapons and balance changes to current guns, affecting the meta.

To balance out the Time-to-Kill (TTK) issues with the game, the developer has included the exact change in Season 4 as they did with Warzone Caldera long back. The simple tweak affects all weapons in the game, as it will take longer to eliminate enemies in Warzone 2.

Season 4 change increases players' health in Warzone 2

Previously, one major complaint by players was that the TTK in the game was too low, which was deteriorating the gameplay experience significantly. Due to this, each gun in the game seemed overpowered, making it difficult for players to counter enemies if they get shot at first.

In the latest update, the base health of players has been increased from 100 to 150. This means that with all armor plates equipped, the total will be 300, which previously used to be 250. This increase will affect firefights at all ranges; however, one-shot sniper rifles remain intact with the explosive ammunition equipped.

The rate at which health regenerates has also been tweaked, increasing from five to seven seconds. This will cause players to play safe when they have taken damage, although it gets canceled out by the health increase. The changes only affect Warzone 2 and not Modern Warfare 2.

Given the recent nerfs to various weapons, this change will force players to use their utility more. Furthermore, at longer ranges, players will require more bullets to eliminate enemies, requiring them to use their remaining ammo conservatively.

Several new weapons from Warzone Ranked have also been restricted, including KV Broadside, Dragon's Breath Ammo, and explosive Ammo for snipers.

Season 4 of Warzone 2 is now available on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

