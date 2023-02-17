Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Travis-Rilea error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's humongous player base is driven by Activision's efforts to add new in-game content every few weeks and keep the meta fresh. While fans are impressed with the title's second content season, many gamers frequently run into troublesome connection errors, preventing them from accessing the experience altogether.

The "Travis-Rilea" error is notorious and has existed in the game for a long time. Reports of running into this error have been a common complaint among players since Modern Warfare 2's launch in October 2022.

Fortunately, there are a few workarounds to fix the error and return to enjoying the latest multiplayer first-person shooter game in the Call of Duty franchise. However, before that, the next section discusses the possible reasons behind the error's occurrence, knowing which may help the player prevent or tackle it.

Why does the Travis-Rilea error occur in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, and how to fix it?

As it happens, the Travis-Rilea error code denotes a connection-based issue in Modern Warfare 2. While logging into the game, the player may be greeted by an error dialog box stating, "Connection Failed. Timed out while signing into the online platform (Reason: TRAVIS-RILEA)."

It could show up due to an Activision server problem or an internet error on the player's side. Either way, it can be an annoying error, restricting gamers from logging into the game.

1) Check your network connection

The most common reason behind the Travis-Rilea error is a client-side network error. Perform a ping test to check if you have a good internet connection. If you cannot access a stable internet connection, switch to a different network, if available.

If you are on a wireless network, try restarting your router and modem to stabilize the connection. If possible, switch to a wired connection over WiFi, as ethernet connections offer higher internet stability.

Contact your ISP if none of the aforementioned tips help or if you cannot connect to the internet. They will help fix any complicated issues causing your network to misbehave.

2) Restart your computer or console

If your network connection isn't the problem, try restarting your PC, Xbox, or PlayStation system. Once the reboot is complete, try re-launching the game to see if the error persists.

3) Check Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 servers

If restarting your system doesn't help either, check Infinity Ward's social media pages for announcements regarding server issues. Players may face the Travis-Rilea error when the game's servers are affected by a bug or if the developers are conducting maintenance. It may also be platform related; check to see if Battle.net, Xbox, or PlayStation services are down.

The issue may also be related to a recent update - players may face hiccups right after an update is deployed while logging into the game. Season 2's recent launch has triggered server hiccups, leading to the Travis-Rilea error for several players. Moreover, server traffic can also cause the Travis-Rilea error in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

If the problem is tied to Infinity Ward's side of things, players should try logging into the game after a while. There is no workaround to fix a server-side issue.

