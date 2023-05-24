Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded May 24 patch notes: New Ranked restrictions, SR changes and a lot more

The Season 3 Reloaded Patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has brought tons of new content to both titles. The Ranked mode of the battle royale and the new map of DMZ are some of its major highlights. But, at the same time, the mid-seasonal update has also caused quite a few new bugs and errors to pop up. However, it seems like the developers of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are at the top of their game and have quickly introduced fixes for the latest issues affecting both titles.

Alongside that, they also introduced several restrictions to Warzone 2's Ranked Play to ensure that the rules of the competitive mode remain as fair as possible for everyone.

All of these changes were implemented in a mini-update on May 24 and are listed in the Season 3 Reloaded patch note.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded May 24 patch notes

GLOBAL

UI/UX

Adjustments

Adjusted pick up weapon prompt to no longer overlap with the killfeed

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed tracking for Cronen Squall Mastery Challenges

Fixed an issue where splashes for some GS Magna unlocks was not displaying

Fixed an issue where pressing back or “esc” when in the Store tab would not take the Player back to Weapon Select in the Loadout menu

Addressed some issues with navigation and flow of the Battle Pass

Fixed an issue where Ranked Play wins were not tracking correctly on Gun Screens

UI/UX

Fixed some issues where the tool tip message would not disappear correctly

Fixed the Throwing Star icon to display correctly in the killfeed

Fixed an issue where the locked icon was not correctly displaying in Drop Zone

Fixed a visibility issue with the bomb icon in Search and Destroy

MODERN WARFARE 2 MULTIPLAYER

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing Players username and level to overlap on the scoreboard in Ground War

Fixed an invalid bomb pickup location in Cyber Attack on Skerries that could cause a crash for some Players.

Fixed an issue where some Players could not leave a Private Match of CDL Hardpoint

Fixed an issue that caused Zombie Players in Infected to be able to cut their chutes and attack human Players from the air

Added several adjustments to improve enemy combatant behavior (especially arrival via helicopter) in Invasion on Rohan Oilfields

Fixed an issue where “CDL Rules in Effect” splash was appearing while matchmaking for Faceoff

MODERN WARFARE 2 SPECIAL OPS

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Players were unable to load into Cooperative missions after acquiring a Secure Backpack in DMZ

WARZONE 2.0

RECENTLY UPDATED

Mitigate a known disconnect issue in DMZ

Addressed frequency of Battle Royale final circles over water

Fixed an issue affecting FPS for some players at the start of matches and when editing loadouts

WARZONE 2 BATTLE ROYALE

RANKED PLAY

SZ Holotherm

VX350 Thermal Optic

Teplo-op3 Scope

Thermo-Optic X9

Teplo Clear Shot

Match Ruleset Adjustments

Weapons/Attachments

Restricted

Specific Thermal Optics

SZ Holotherm

VX350 Thermal Optic

Teplo-op3 Scope

Thermo-Optic X9

Teplo Clear Shot

Drexsom Prime-90

These Optics attachments will appear unrestricted in custom loadouts menus until a future update but will be restricted in-game and show as restricted in loadouts once you're in a match.

The Warzone 2 Ranked Play teams observed that these attachments, not countered by the Cold-Blooded perk, have too significant an impact on competitive play, especially late game, and have restricted them while we investigate further.

Killstreaks

Restricted

Cluster Mines

Bomb Drones

Social Features

Restricted

Global Text Chat

SR (Skill Rating)

Updated Placement SR:

Top 40: 10

Top 30: 20

Top 20: 30

Top 10: 40

Updated Final Placement SR

We're increasing the SR earned for early Placement Milestones to streamline the distribution of SR players receive throughout the match.

Updated Placement SR:

Top 40: 10

Top 30: 20

Top 20: 30

Top 10: 40

Top 5: 50

This adjustment will help Placement Milestone SR feel more rewarding throughout the match without diminishing the personal and team play required to earn the highest amount of SR earned from top placements. Please note Placement Milestones not listed above remain unchanged.

BUG FIXES

Ranked Play

Fixed an issue that allowed players to obtain rocks when a new Gulag round occurred.

Fixed an issue where portions of the post match flow could play out of order

Fixed an issue which sometimes caused the Warzone Ranked Trios description to loop

DMZ

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Players could not navigate to View Profile from the Squad Missions in-game menu

Fixed an issue in which the Black Keycard inside the Koschei Complex was only dropping in used condition and not pristine/unused

Fixed an issue in which killing the Vulture boss first would cause the doors to the stairwell will not unlock upon killing the Rusher in Koschei Complex

Added a callout for when indicate when the Rhinoceros boss is regenerating health

According to the patch notes, these are the changes that have been introduced to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the May 24 mini-update.

