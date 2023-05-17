Best Warzone 2 long range loadout for M16 in Season 3 Reloaded

The Season 3 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 has made extensive changes to the weapon meta of the game, with some being entirely unexpected. Among the new series of nerfs and buffs, the M16 assault rifle (AR) has also received substantial improvements. The M16 is one of the most under-used guns in the armory, and as such, the series of buffs have surprised many.

However, if one were to analyze the buffed Season 3 Reloaded stats of M16 in Warzone 2, one would notice that it now boasts one of the fastest long-range TTK in the game. As such, this article will note the best long-range loadout for M16 that the players can use in the latest patch of Warzone 2.

How to get the best long-range loadout for M16 in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

The M16 assault rifle of Warzone 2 is based on its real-life counterpart and belongs to the M4 platform in the game. To unlock this gun, the player will have to reach level 14 on 556 Icarus, which becomes available when the M4 reaches level 14.

The M16 is not a fully automatic firearm but is a burst-fire rifle. Rather than continuously firing when the trigger is pulled, the AR fires a burst of three bullets. However, alongside the burst mode, it also comes with a semi-auto mode which players can switch to if they wish.

Before this patch, the atrocious recoil of the burst fire and sub-par damage output prevented this gun from gaining much recognition among players. However, with the damage and damage range buffs of the Season 3 Reloaded patch, this gun currently boasts one of the fastest long-range TTKs among all the assault rifles in the game.

With the recent buffs, the loadout mentioned below features an impressive 1104 m/s bullet velocity. Combined with the low recoil of semi-auto firing mode, players will be able to easily eliminate an opponent at range in just five to six bullets.

However, operators should keep in mind that the close-range performance of the M16 is very bad. It is a strictly mid to long-range engagement weapon. As such, a solid close-quarter SMG is a must-have companion for this gun.

Best long-range M16 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/P4wnyhof)

What is the best long-range M16 setup in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded?

In Season 3 Reloaded, the best attachments for a long-range setup of M16 are as follows:

Muzzle - Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optics - VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition - 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip - Sakin ZX Grip

Both the Harbinger D20 muzzle and the 5.56 High Velocity ammunition help in improving the bullet velocity of the gun by a significant margin. These two attachments are the most important components of this loadout. Alongside the increased damage range, the Harbinger D20 also increases recoil smoothness while muzzling the sound of gunfire.

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel increases the aiming idle stability, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization of the firearm. The improved aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization ensure that the players have an easier time staying aimed at the target and also have to give less effort in controlling the recoil feedback.

Tuning for M16 long-range loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/P4wnyhof)

The VLK 4.0 Optic will provide the operators with a clean magnified view of the downrange. Plus, the scope glint of the optic is also very minimal, making it hard for the opponents to track where the shot is coming from.

Lastly, the Sakin ZX Grip will improve the recoil control of the gun by a significant margin, ensuring that the operators barely feel any gun kick while firing the weapon.

This is the best loadout for a powerful long-range M16 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded patch. The best way to use this loadout is to switch to the semi-auto mode and not use the burst fire at all.

