What is Havoc? Modern Warfare 2's upcoming game mode explained

Havoc is an upcoming game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As the name suggests, it is set to a chaotic game mode for a casual experience. It is based on gameplay modifiers, which players earn based on their kills. These gameplay modifiers can alter how a match plays out. For instance, one such modifier gives the player zero gravity, enabling them to jump around the map.

Havoc, although exciting, is yet to be officially announced. Details about the mode were first unveiled by CODSploitz, who reportedly found them in the game's files.

Since then, the footage and images of the Havoc mode were picked by numerous other reputed leakers and made public. However, details about Havoc are pretty limited since the information was merely gathered from a data mine.

This article will take a closer look at everything known about the upcoming Havoc game mode in Modern Warfare 2.

How does Havoc work in Modern Warfare 2?

Based on the leaked footage and as previously established, the mode appears to work based on gameplay modifiers. Every player on a map gets to pick five modifiers that grant them special powers, such as zero gravity, a random firearm for getting a kill, auto-reload, and more. These modifiers are earned as players get more eliminations. However, the exact criteria for earning them aren't clear.

As for these special abilities or powers, they are referred to as Havoc Modifiers at the moment. Based on a leak by Task Force 141 Leakers on Twitter, there are 19 modifiers in the mode. The section below covers all the Havoc Modifiers leaked so far.

What are all the Havoc Modifiers in Modern Warfare 2

According to Task Force 141 Leakers, the following are all the Havoc Modifiers in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 game mode:

Ammo Feeder - Auto reload on kills

Armored Execution - Gain armor on kills. Executions grant full armor

Loot Pinata - Players drop various items on death

Cranked - Gain cranked on kills

Equipment Recharge - Equipment reload on kills

Eyes On - Advanced UAV always active

Flame Shot - Crossbows only, Molotov bolts

Fragile - Low health, friendly fire on

Gun Game - Random gun on kill

Headshots Only - All body shots are nullified

Hero Landing - Explosive landing from an elevated position

Snapshot Killer - Launch a snapshot grenade on kill

Boots Off the Ground - Low gravity

Lucky Three - Three kills give a random killstreak

Surprise Delivery - Special crate delivery with a twist

Semtex Chain - Semtex grenades launched on kill

Silent Assassin - Knives only, increased lunge distance, and throwing stars

System Reroll - Full modifier refresh

Perspective Shift - Third-person mode

This is all there is to know about the upcoming Havoc game mode of Modern Warfare 2. Since the mode isn't officially announced and the details were derived from a data mine, it isn't easy to ascertain a date for its arrival. It might arrive in Season 4 Reloaded, Season 5, or even later.

Fans anticipating the mode can follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news and updates about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

