5 most addictive game modes in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 offers a host of different game modes. Each is unique and offers a completely different experience. They have different objectives and thus determine the pace and the style of play. For instance, modes like Free-for-All are all about fast-paced gameplay, where the priority is quickly getting as many kills as possible.

On the other hand, offerings like Search & Destroy are much more tactical and demand coordination with teammates to win.

The objective of a game mode also defines the tone of the match. While some are more casual and great for unwinding after a long day, others are meant for serious gamers who are competitive and want to improve. That said, this article will take a closer look at five of the most addictive and fun game modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Gun Game, Drop Zone, and 3 other most addictive game modes in Modern Warfare 2

1) Infected

Infected is a fun game mode and is great for a large party of friends. In it, one player in the lobby gets infected at random. They will have only a knife and limited equipment to eliminate the non-infected players. Once they eliminate the latter, they too become infected, and the cycle continues until everyone in the lobby is infected.

The objective of non-infected players is simple: survive until the timer runs out. They will have proper weapons to defend themselves against the infected. All in all, Infected in Modern Warfare 2 can be addictive, especially when played with a large group of friends.

2) Gun Game

While Infected is a party mode that appeals to casual gamers, Gun Game can be a little intense in Modern Warfare 2, especially if someone tends to get competitive. Everyone starts with the same weapon and as they get kills, their firearm changes. The objective to win is to go through the available set before others do.

This can become intense if players are actively trying to get more kills and level up their guns to emerge victorious. In any case, if the timer runs out before someone gets a kill with the final firearm, the player with the most kills or the highest weapon upgrade wins the match.

3) Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch is a game mode that has been present in every entry in the series, except Call of Duty 3. To date, it is one of the most popular offerings due to the experience it provides. The mode is quite simple: there are two teams and they have to eliminate each other. Everyone has infinite respawns and the side with the highest score when the timer runs out or the one that reaches the maximum score first, wins the match.

If players decide to go back to an old Call of Duty title today, they are guaranteed to find a Team Deathmatch game. That is evidence of how popular and addictive the mode is.

4) Drop Zone

Drop Zone is the definition of chaos. There is a 'Drop Zone' on the map that keeps changing constantly. Players from the two teams have to hold the zone to earn points and care packages, which hold killstreaks that can wreak havoc on the map.

The team with the most points when the timer runs out or reaches the maximum points, wins the match. Drop Zone is a fun game mode in Modern Warfare 2 and is not to be taken seriously.

5) Search & Destroy

Finally on the list is Search & Destroy. This game mode in Modern Warfare 2 isn't for everyone as it takes away the pace and the arcade gameplay that the series is known for. However, it is loved by players who prefer a tactical style of play. Since it is competitive in nature, each win can be extremely rewarding.

In this offering, there are two teams: Attackers and Defenders. The objective of the former is to take a bomb and plant it on one of the two sites on the map. Once planted, they have to prevent it from being defused. For the Defenders, the objective is to prevent the explosive from being planted or successfully defuse it.

All players get only one life per round. So if either team can the other before the timer runs out, and provided that the bomb wasn't planted, they win the round without having to plant (for Attackers) or defuse (for Defenders).

During the game, the two teams change sides and roles to keep the match entertaining and competitive.

That sums up our list of the five most addictive game modes in Modern Warfare 2. Please note here that the list isn't arranged in any particular order and the modes are randomly listed.

