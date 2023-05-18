Best Warzone 2 loadout for TAQ-M in Season 3 Reloaded

TAQ-M is a Marksman Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 that packs a punch and can shred through enemies' shields with just a few shots. The high damage and exceptional long-range performance make the Marksman Rifle a force to be reckoned with, especially on the map of Al Mazrah. However, out of the box, the gun doesn't perform too well.

Players looking to wield the weapon on the battlefield must equip the correct attachments to get the best out of it. Thanks to the Gunsmith 2.0 system, players now have more control over how their weapons perform, and using the right attachments, one can alter numerous attributes of the gun.

Having said that, this guide will take a closer look at the best attachments for the TAQ-M in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2.

Best attachments for the TAQ-M in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2

The TAQ-M, although lethal, isn't the best Marksman Rifle in the game. However, what makes the rifle popular is its ease of use. If players are planning on using it in their battle royale class, they must consider the fact that this rifle only performs well at mid-to-long ranges. In close-quarter combat, it suffers. Hence, it should be equipped alongside a close-range weapon such as an SMG.

Coming to the TAQ-M, the weapon isn't unlocked by default. To acquire it, players must first have a profile level of 19. This will unlock the TAQ-56. Then, they must use the TAQ-56 and get it to level 20. Doing so will unlock the TAQ-M. Once acquired, players are advised to play a few matches with it so that the different attachments suggested in this guide are unlocked and become available for use.

The following attachments would result in the most optimal performance of the TAQ-M in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2:

Barrel: LR1:7 20.5" Barrel

LR1:7 20.5" Barrel Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Ammunition: 6.5mm High Velocity

6.5mm High Velocity Magazine: 20 Round Mag

20 Round Mag Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Here's how these attachments will affect the weapon:

Barrel: The LR1:7 20.5" Barrel is one of the most important attachments on this list. This barrel mod boosts the damage range and bullet velocity of the gun, making it even more viable for long-range engagements.

LR1:7 20.5" Barrel for the TAQ-M in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: The ZLR Talon 5 is a suppressor. Apart from silencing shots, the Talon 5 helps recoil control, enhances the bullet velocity, and improves the damage range.

Ammunition: 6.5mm High Velocity, as the name suggests, boosts bullet velocity. This is crucial for the loadout as it makes it easier to hit targets further away without leading the shots by much.

Magazine: 20 Round Mag is a must for this weapon. By default, the gun only comes with 10 bullets in the magazine, which is low. Hence, to ensure that players don't have to reload in the middle of a gunfight, it is recommended to go with the 20 Round Mag.

20 Round Mag for the TAQ-M in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Optic: Optics are to be chosen based on one's preference. However, for this guide, the Schlager 3.4x is recommended. It comes with decent magnification levels and provides a clear visual of targets without many obstructions.

This is all there is to know about the best TAQ-M loadout for Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2. The loadout recommended in this guide will perform brilliantly at mid-to-long-range combat across the Battle Royale maps of Ashika Island and Al Mazrah.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

