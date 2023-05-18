Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for Chimera in Season 3 Reloaded

The Chimera is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It wasn't available at launch and was added to the title with the Season 1 Reloaded update. Despite being one of the most versatile weapons in the game, the Chimera wasn't popular when it was released. However, it has grown in popularity as Seasonal updates have buffed it considerably.

In the latest Season 3 Reloaded update, the Chimera received a minor buff that made it more suitable for aggressive plays. Its first raise animation time was reduced in the update.

Since the Assault Rifles received changes, players must now update their loadouts to get the most out of them. This guide takes a closer look at the best Chimera loadout in Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best attachments for Chimera in Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2

As previously mentioned, the Chimera is one of the most versatile Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 2. Thanks to its high mobility attributes, it can be wielded as both an Assault Rifle and an SMG. This makes the weapon viable for all Modern Warfare 2 maps, as combat in the game mostly occurs in close to medium ranges, unlike in Warzone 2.

Before players begin with their loadouts, they must first unlock the weapon. To do so, they will have to get two kills using an Assault Rifle in 15 different matches. That is extremely easy to do in Modern Warfare 2 and can be completed within a couple of minutes.

Once the Chimera has been acquired, players are recommended to level up the weapon so that the various attachment slots for it becomes available for use.

Once unlocked, the following attachments are recommended to be used with the Chimera:

Barrel: 6.5" EXF Vorpal

6.5" EXF Vorpal Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Stock: Ravage-10

Here's how these attachments affect the weapon:

Barrel: The 6.5" EXF Vorpal improves the movement speed of the character along with the aim down sight speed. This enables players to play more aggressively and get up close to their enemies.

6.5" EXF Vorpal for the Chimera (Image via Activision)

Laser: The VLK LZR 7MW also helps with mobility. It enhances the aim down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed. The attachment also helps players stabilize their aim. However, the laser it emits is visible to enemies, so it is not recommended to play defensively.

Underbarrel: The Schlager Tango enhances the weapon's accuracy. It improves hip fire accuracy, aim walking steadiness, and overall recoil steadiness.

Rear Grip: The Bruen Flash Grip, like the VLK LZR 7MW, also boosts the aim down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed.

Bruen Flash Grip for the Chimera (Image via Activision)

Stock: The Ravage-10 helps with mobility. It enhances the crouch movement speed, sprint speed with the gun equipped, and the aim down sight speed, facilitating offensive plays.

These are the best attachments for the Chimera in Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2. However, it is worth noting that this loadout was built only for the maps of MW2 and will not fare well in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes