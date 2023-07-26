When is Warzone 2 Season 5 expected to release?

The Season 5 update of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a just couple of weeks away from launch and promises a host of intriguing content for fans to look forward to. Some of the rumored content so far includes new Operators like Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and more. However, the most exciting of them all is the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event, which is rumored to be unveiled through an in-game event in DMZ.

Season 4 Reloaded of Warzone 2, which is currently live, was launched on July 12, 2023, and brought about a plethora of changes to the title, including new guns, new Operators, map changes, the Boys crossover event, and more. However, the update wasn't perfect. It was a nuisance for players on PC, and reports of low FPS and other performance issues were common.

Putting aside the technical issues, the update was a breath of fresh air and players received a lot of fresh content. Just like with everything good, the current season will also come to an end in a couple of weeks' time and mark the beginning of Season 5. That said, this article will take a look at the expected release date for Season 5 of Warzone 2.

How long until Season 5 of Warzone 2 comes out?

Expected release date of Warzone 2 Season 5 (Image via Activision)

According to the previous release trends, the Season 5 update for Warzone 2 is scheduled to release on August 2, 2023 - just seven days away from the time of writing this article. It is worth noting here that new seasons typically launch right after the current one ends, and it is always on a Wednesday.

Hence, simply based on the Season 4 Battle Pass timer, it can be concluded that the S5 update will be released on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 9 AM PT. But depending on the time zone, this date might shift to August 3, 2023, and some of the affected regions include China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

However, the release might be delayed as well. Earlier this year, the Season 2 update was postponed for a few weeks and the developers addressed numerous issues and worked on the feedback they received during Season 1.

As for the Season 5 roadmap, nothing has been officially revealed at the moment. But as previously mentioned, rumors hint at the reveal event of Modern Warfare 3 among several other intriguing content.

This is all that there is to know about the release date of S5 in Warzone 2. It is worth noting here that these are merely speculations based on the in-game Battle Pass timer and the developers are yet to make an official announcement.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ's Season 4 Reloaded is live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.