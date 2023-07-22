How to make the best one-shot Sniper builds in Warzone 2

Sniper Rifles with one-shot kill potential are extremely viable in Warzone 2. Hitting a target in the head is a challenging task. However, if one is not rewarded properly for their skills, going for the headshots will be futile, and the skip gap between players will just decrease. Hence, one-shot takedowns for headshots are a crucial feature for Sniper Rifles to have that rewards players for being good at the game.

That said, not all Sniper Rifles in the game have the ability to knock out enemies with just one bullet. Even the Snipers that do have the potential for a one-shot kill, require a special set of attachments to work properly.

Hence, if players are struggling with getting one-shot kills in Warzone 2, this guide will take a closer look at the Sniper Rifles capable of eliminating enemies with one bullet and the attachments required.

How to get one-shot kills with Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2?

Making one-shot Sniper Rifle builds in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Before getting started, it is necessary to know about the Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2 that are capable of one-shot kills. At the moment, four Snipers in the game allow this feat. They are the Victus XMR, the SP-X 80, the MCPR-300, and the FJX Imperium. All these are bolt-action rifles that are extremely lethal and suited for long-range combat only.

However, without any attachments, you would notice that they are unable to get you one-shot eliminations on a fully armored enemy. To get those one-shot kills, you must equip the Explosive Ammunition, supported by all the Sniper Rifles mentioned above.

This special type of ammunition increases the damage range of the Sniper Rifles and creates an explosive effect upon impact. However, it isn't without faults. For instance, they are notorious for lowering bullet velocity and penetration. Hence, alongside this attachment, it is crucial to equip attachments that increase the bullet velocity. This can be achieved by equipping a Barrel or Muzzle to boost the bullet velocity.

Once your ideal build is set up with these attachments, your Sniper Rifle will be ready for one-shot kills. If you are still not getting those satisfying one-shot dome smashes, please note that it must be a headshot. In any other case, they will shred through the shields breaking all three of them, but it won't result in a knockout.

This is all there is to know about making a one-shot Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2. There is no secret recipe to it, and anyone can build their one-shot Sniper with these attachments.

