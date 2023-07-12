What are the new Armor Plate Carriers in Warzone 2?

The Season 4 Reloaded for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced new Equipment in the form of Armor Plate Carriers. These will be available on all the different Battle Royale maps, including different modes such as Resurgence and DMZ. As pieces of Equipment, they can be acquired via ground loot as well as by eliminating enemies who currently have one on them.

These new Plate Carries come in three different variants, each offering unique attributes that can alter how the game is played: Medic, Comms, and Stealth. That said, this article will take a closer look at all these items and how they exactly work in Warzone 2.

How do the new Armor Plate Carriers work in Warzone 2?

Season 4's Reloaded patch notes are finally here, detailing every new change and addition in MW2 and Warzone 2. Although the S4 mid-season overview discussed everything fans can expect in the update, a few features were left out that have now been revealed. Among the most exciting additions in this regard are the new Armor Plate Carriers.

These, so far, have been used to give players an extra layer of protection from different forms of damage. However, with the Season 4 Reloaded update, all of this is about to change.

The three different types of Armor Plate Carriers will come with a lot of different effects that not only protect players but also give them additional abilities. According to the patch notes, the three Armor Plate Carriers and their effects are as follows:

Medic

A common Armor Plate Carrier that increases the speed at which Players are able to revive downed Squad members.

Increases the speed at which health begins to regenerate.

Comms

An uncommon Armor Plate Carrier that increases the effectiveness of UAVs by showing the enemy Player’s bearing on the minimap.

Stealth

A rare Armor Plate Carrier that protects the Player from UAVs and other targeting devices.

Each Armor Plate Carrier type has its own strengths that can be equipped to suit one's playstyle. Medic users are brilliant at supporting players. Similarly, the Comms are great for providing the team with crucial intel, and the Stealth is ideal for solo gamers. One can acquire these special effects by simply equipping Plate Carriers.

This content will have a huge impact on the flow of matches. Shields will no longer simply protect players from different types of damage but also will grant them special abilities that can change how this title is played.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 4 Reloaded patch will go live on July 12, 2023, at 09:00 am PT. It will be available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

