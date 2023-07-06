Best one-shot FJX Imperium loadout for Vondel in Warzone 2 

FJX Imperium or the Intervention, is one of the most lethal Sniper Rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 at the moment. The Sniper Rifle is known for its hard-hitting and impressive mobility stats. For instance, its aim down sight speed is only 580ms, making it the second fastest weapon in its category. Its sprint-out time is also impressive, which is 250ms for a standard sprint and 375ms for a tactical sprint.

So without a doubt, the FJX Imperium is suited for players who want a fast Sniper Rifle for aggressive plays that can deal devastating damage.

The new map Vondel is a medium-sized map that falls between Ashika Island and Al Mazrah in terms of scale. Vondel is perfect for players who prefer to use Sniper Rifles aggressively. It has a lot of open spaces that facilitate long-range fights but, at the same time, demand players to be quick. In such situations, the FJX Imperium shines.

With that said, this guide will take a look at the best FJX Imperium loadout in Warzone 2's Vondel to win more gunfights.

What is the best class setup for the FJX Imperium in Warzone 2's Vondel?

Since the FJX Imperium is a long-range weapon, ideally, one should go with a gun that complements the Sniper Rifle by facilitating mid and close-range encounters. For this purpose, the new ISO 45 SMG can be used. It is highly mobile, boasts a high rate of fire, and can be lethal up close, capable of eliminating a fully shielded enemy in around 600ms at ranges up to 8m.

When it comes to the Perk Package, it is advised to go with Overkill, Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert or Quick Fix. However, Perks are really dependent on one's personal playstyle and should be picked as such. As for the Equipment, you should go with Smoke Grenades and Throwing Knives. The smoke screen can help you escape unfavorable situations, and the knives can help you kill a downed player quickly.

While these Perks and Equipment will ease your time in a match and help you survive longer, they won't drastically increase your chances of winning fights. For that, you will need to equip a set of attachments that enhance the weapon's qualities. The section below covers the best attachments for the FJX Imperium in Warzone 2.

Best attachments for the FJX Imperium in Warzone 2

Best attachments for FJX Imperium in Warzone 2's Vondel (Image via Activision)

When it comes to attachments, the primary goal should be to take advantage of the rifle's strengths and boost it further. Moreover, they should help mitigate the weaknesses of the gun. Keeping this in mind, the following attachments are recommended for the FJX Imperium:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 (tuned for maximum Aim Down Sight Speed and Bullet Velocity)

Nilsound 90 (tuned for maximum Aim Down Sight Speed and Bullet Velocity) Stock: FJX Kilo-Tac (tuned for maximum Sprint to Fire Speed and Aim Down Sight Speed)

FJX Kilo-Tac (tuned for maximum Sprint to Fire Speed and Aim Down Sight Speed) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (tuned for maximum Sprint to Fire Speed and Aim Down Sight Speed)

VLK LZR 7MW (tuned for maximum Sprint to Fire Speed and Aim Down Sight Speed) Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4 or the Schlager Night View (tuned for maximum Aim Down Sight Speed and Far Eye Position)

Forge Tac Delta 4 or the Schlager Night View (tuned for maximum Aim Down Sight Speed and Far Eye Position) Ammunition: .408 Explosive

Nilsound 90 increases the damage range of the Sniper Rifle and the bullet velocity. Moreover, since this is a suppressor, it makes it difficult for your enemies to quickly locate your position. It also smoothens the recoil, which is an added advantage.

FJX Kilo-Tac helps with mobility by increasing the aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, overall sprint speed with the rifle equipped, and finally, the movement speed of the character when crouched.

VLK LZR 7MW also helps with mobility. It increases the aim down sight speed and the sprint to fire speed. Apart from that, this attachment stabilizes the aim, which is extremely crucial for a Sniper Rifle.

Forge Tac Delta 4 or the Schlager Night View are both solid choices for optics. The Forge Tac Delta 4 offers 5.5x magnification with a clear picture of the targets. The Schlager Night View is a thermal scope and comes with 6x magnification.

.408 Explosive has an explosive effect on impact. It is useful against vehicles, and since this ammo type also increases damage range, it is a must-have.

How to unlock the FJX Imperium in Warzone 2?

FJX Imperium arrived in Warzone 2 with the Season 3 update, and at launch, it was exclusive to the Season 3 Battle Pass. Now that the Season is over, you can get the weapon by getting 30 one-shot kills in any game mode across Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 using any Sniper Rifle. However, these kills must be Operator kills, and eliminating AI soldiers won't count.

If you own Modern Warfare 2, it will be quite easy to do as there are no shielded enemies, and most Sniper Rifles can take out enemies with just one shot. If you are still struggling to get one-shot kills, you can always play Hardcore modes for even easier kills.

That is all there is to know about the best FJX Imperium loadout for Warzone 2's Vondel. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes