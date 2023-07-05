5 best sniper loadouts for Vondel in Warzone 2

Sniping is one of the best methods for dealing with enemies in Warzone 2. Having a reliable sniper rifle gives you an opportunity to eliminate rival operators without exposing yourself to too much danger. The same tactic can be used in the newest map, Vondel, which was introduced in Season 4. With several tall structures and plenty of places to find high ground, Vondel can become a sniper's paradise.

There are several options in the sniper rifle department in Warzone 2. Choosing a sniper rifle that fits your style of play is a good start in helping your squad secure victory in Vondel.

This list looks at the best sniper loadouts you can bring to the latest map added to Warzone 2.

What are the 5 best sniper rifles in Warzone 2 while playing in Vondel?

1) Signal .50

The Signal .50 is the only semi-automatic sniper rifle option in the game. It boasts the best firing rate and recoil control among all the weapons in this category, and it still retains a massive damage output. This semi-auto sniper is capable of downing even the most heavily armored enemies in just a few shots.

Due to its high rate of fire, it is one of the rifles you can rely on in medium-range engagements, allowing you to forego choosing Overkill as a perk when creating your class setup. Here are the recommended attachments for the Signal .50:

Nilsound 90 Silencer (Muzzle)

Sightmax Clear Shot (Optic)

29" TV Kilo-50 (Barrel)

SO Inline Stock (Stock)

FSS OLE-V (Laser)

2) MCPR-300

The MCPR-300 boasts the highest standard magazine capacity among all sniper rifles. This means that if you are ever engaged in a long-range sniper battle or are dealing with a full squad, you have the luxury of firing more follow-up shots before needing to reload.

Prioritizing the rate of fire and mobility of the MCPR-300 is a good way to maximize its large magazine capacity in Warzone 2. These attachments are what's recommended for this gun:

Cronen Smooth Bolt (Bolt)

FTAC Reaper (Muzzle)

22" OMX-456 Barrel

.300 Mag Explosive (Ammunition)

Cornerstone Bipod (Underbarrel)

Cronen Lion Stock (Stock)

3) Victus XMR

The Victus XMR possesses the highest base damage output among all sniper rifles in Warzone 2. However, it does have a lower mobility and handling stat. Because of this, this rifle is best used when supporting your squadmates from a fixed position in Vondel.

To ensure a well-rounded loadout with the Victus XMR, you will either need to use the Overkill perk or find a reliable SMG or AR as you go along. These are the best attachments for this sniper:

XTEN Stable Shot (Underbarrel)

Bruen Agent 90 (Muzzle)

Mack 8 33.5 Super (Barrel)

.50 Cal Explosive (Ammunition)

EXF Colonel (Stock)

4) FJX Imperium

The Intervention was one of the most popular weapons in Call of Duty history. It was added to Warzone 2 in Season 3 under a different name, the FJX Imperium. This sniper rifle provides a decent option for taking out enemies at long range.

It is slightly more mobile than most of the bolt action rifles in the game while maintaining its lethality. The FJX Imperium will benefit the most from these attachments:

Nilsound 90 (Muzzle)

.408 Explosive (Ammunition)

VLK LZR 7MW (Laser)

Fahrenheit 29" (Barrel)

Skull-40 (Rear Grip)

5) SP-X 80

The SP-X 80 is a relatively mobile option that can match up against the others in range and damage output. It is arguably the best in the game due to its more versatile use cases, and it can potentially dethrone the MCPR-300 as the meta sniper rifle.

These attachments will let you get the most out of the SP-X 80 in Warzone 2:

FTac Dreadnought (Muzzle)

.300 Incendiary (Ammunition)

22" Cavalry (Barrel)

PVZ-890 Tac (Stock)

Schlager Match Grip (Rear Grip)

These five are the best sniper rifles to use in Vondel when playing Warzone 2. Of course, these attachments are merely suggestions, and you should always fine-tune these weapons to match your playstyle. However, if you aren't sure where and how to begin, the suggestions in this article are a good starting point and can even be the loadout you run with until the meta changes.

