Best MCPR-300 loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

No sniper rifle in Warzone 2 was nerfed with the release of Season 4. However, a universal change that raised the base health of all players from 100 to 150 might make it feel like every single weapon in this title was rendered less efficient. Despite their base stats not being altered at all, gamers might want to check how their sniper rifle loadouts hold up to the new changes.

The MCPR-300 is a popular option among the sniper rifles in Warzone 2 due to the fact that this gun's base stats make it more maneuverable and easy to control than other weapons in its class. If you are looking for a guide on how to tune your MCPR-300, then this article is for you.

What is the best class setup for MCPR-300 in Warzone 2?

The perfect loadout is not just about choosing the right attachments and fine-tuning them to suit your needs and your playstyle. A good build also requires selecting the correct perks, along with the lethal and tactical equipment that best suits your weapon. Here are the best perks that will complement the MCPR-300 the best.

Your first Perk choice when using a sniper rifle like the MCPR-300 should be Overkill. It allows you to carry two primary weapons meaning you will be able to use a sub-machine gun or even a sniper rifle for close to medium-range situations. Here, your longer-range weapon is at a disadvantage.

For your next Perk, you can choose either Battle Hardened or Bomb Squad to reduce the effects of tactical equipment or explosives. Using either will ensure that you will still have a fighting chance when your enemy lobs some grenades your way.

Focus is a great bonus Perk when using a sniper rifle in Warzone 2. This is because it reduces flinch when you are aiming down sights. Additionally, it lets you use Hold Breath for a longer period, so you'll have more time to line up the perfect shot.

For your final Perk, you can choose Birdseye to help you pinpoint nearby enemy locations or High Alert if you are playing solo and need a way of finding out when a foe has already spotted but you haven't noticed them.

Your lethal equipment can either be Claymore or Proximity Mine since you'll need some protection in case someone approaches you when you're sniping. Using either will allow you to engage your targets without worrying too much about their allies sneaking up on you.

As for your tactical equipment, you can choose flash, stun, or smoke. This last one is actually very useful for creating escape opportunities in Warzone 2 Season 4.

Due to the higher health, you'll have more chances of surviving encounters, and if you need to further improve your odds of survival, just toss one of the aforementioned grenades to break an engagement.

What are the best attachments for MCPR-300?

Choosing the right attachments for the MCPR-300 can help it play the one-shot sniper role. This gun falls in the middle in terms of damage when compared to all the sniper rifles in the game. However, it is more mobile and carries a bigger standard magazine compared to other options in its class.

Here are the right attachments to crafting an MCPR-300 that can potentially take out targets in one shot in Warzone 2

.300 Mag Explosive (Ammunition) - Explosive ammo makes the MCPR-300 capable of downing enemies in one hit if you land a headshot.

- Explosive ammo makes the MCPR-300 capable of downing enemies in one hit if you land a headshot. 22" OMX-456 (Barrel) - This Barrel attachment increases the bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control of the MCPR-300, making it more deadly across longer ranges. The .300 Mag Explosive has a noticeable bullet drop, so this attachment also negates that.

- This Barrel attachment increases the bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control of the MCPR-300, making it more deadly across longer ranges. The .300 Mag Explosive has a noticeable bullet drop, so this attachment also negates that. FTAC Reaper (Muzzle) - The FTAC Reaper further increases the damage range and bullet velocity of your gun while providing sound suppression and better recoil control

- The FTAC Reaper further increases the damage range and bullet velocity of your gun while providing sound suppression and better recoil control Cronen B85 Bolt or Cronen Smooth Bolt (Bolt ): These two bolts are interchangeable, depending on your needs. If you want increased accuracy, the former option is best. However, if you prefer a better firing rate, go for the latter.

or ): These two bolts are interchangeable, depending on your needs. If you want increased accuracy, the former option is best. However, if you prefer a better firing rate, go for the latter. Schlager PEQ Box IV (Laser): Adding this laser simply increases your ADS speed without offering any cons. It is perfect for quick target acquisition.

This build focuses on increasing the gun's effective range and making you lethal across large distances on Warzone 2 DMZ's huge maps. The laser attachment is interchangeable with an optic like the Forge Tac Delta 4 if you are not satisfied with the default sight. It also has a smaller glint, which could reduce the chances of your position being given away.

A loadout like this is geared towards creating a sniper that is meant for hard-scoping and holding positions for extended periods. If you want to see the best loadout for the Victus XMR in Warzone 2, check out this guide.

