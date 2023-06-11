Best Aim Assist settings to use in Modern Warfare 2

Choosing the correct Aim Assist settings in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can be tricky. With so many presets and values to tweak, it can sometimes be overwhelming for players. As a result, players stick to the default settings, resulting in poor in-game performance. Since Modern Warfare 2 is competitive, the wrong settings can lead you to lose gunfights or, in some instances, a match.
Aim Assist is one of the most important settings to tweak, especially for players on consoles, as they use controllers. PC users have superior aiming capabilities of the mouse at their disposal. As a result, they have to rely on Aim Assist for accuracy.
This guide will look at the best Aim Assist settings for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to ensure that players win more gunfights and improve their KD ratios.
What are the best controller settings to use in Modern Warfare 2?
As already established, the importance of Aim Assist when using a controller cannot be underestimated. Since crossplay is now active, those using controllers will often compete against others on a mouse and keyboard. Hence, tweaking your controller settings should be a priority if you want to perform better.
To improve your performance in Modern Warfare 2 and remain competitive against mouse and keyboard players, use the following Aim Assist and controller settings:
Inputs
- Bumper Ping: Off
- Stick layout preset: Default
- Controller vibration: Off (Turn this off as vibrations during a match can be a huge distraction).
Aiming
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 5 (Set as per preference)
- Vertical stick sensitivity: 6 (Set as per preference, but make sure to set it a bit higher than Horizontal sensitivity)
- ADS sensitivity multiplier: 0.90
- Sensitivity multiplier
- Third person: 1.00
- Ground vehicles: 1.00
- Air vehicles: 1.00
- Tablet: 1.00
- Vertical aim axis
- On foot: Standard
- Third person: Standard
- Ground vehicles: Standard
- Air vehicles: Standard
Gameplay
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Automatic Sprint: Off
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee
- Interact/Reload Behavior: Tap to Reload
- Armor Plate Behavior: Apply One
Advanced
- Target Aim Assist: On
- Aim Assist Type: Default
- Third-Person ADS Correction Type: On
- Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
- ADS Sens. Multiplier: 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
- Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: As per the user's preference
Movement Behaviors
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle
- Auto Move Forward: Off
- Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap
- Grounded Mantle: On
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial
- Automatic Ground Mantle: Off
- Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard
- Plunging Underwater: Movement
- Parachute Auto-Deploy: On
- Sprinting Door Bash: On
- Ledge Hang Mantle Behavior: Mantle Only
Combat Behaviors
- ADS Stick Swap: Off
- Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On
- Quick C4 Detonation: On
Vehicle Behaviors
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay
- Camera Initial Position: Free Look
Overlays Behavior
- Scoreboard Behavior: Toggle
- Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate
- Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate
- Wheel Menu Behavior: Hold
It is worth noting that depending on the controller you are using and your playstyle, these settings might need tweaking in Modern Warfare 2. Hence, play a few Bot matches in a Private Lobby and try them out before heading into a Public lobby.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.