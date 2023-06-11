Best Aim Assist settings to use in Modern Warfare 2

Choosing the correct Aim Assist settings in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can be tricky. With so many presets and values to tweak, it can sometimes be overwhelming for players. As a result, players stick to the default settings, resulting in poor in-game performance. Since Modern Warfare 2 is competitive, the wrong settings can lead you to lose gunfights or, in some instances, a match.

Aim Assist is one of the most important settings to tweak, especially for players on consoles, as they use controllers. PC users have superior aiming capabilities of the mouse at their disposal. As a result, they have to rely on Aim Assist for accuracy.

This guide will look at the best Aim Assist settings for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to ensure that players win more gunfights and improve their KD ratios.

What are the best controller settings to use in Modern Warfare 2?

As already established, the importance of Aim Assist when using a controller cannot be underestimated. Since crossplay is now active, those using controllers will often compete against others on a mouse and keyboard. Hence, tweaking your controller settings should be a priority if you want to perform better.

To improve your performance in Modern Warfare 2 and remain competitive against mouse and keyboard players, use the following Aim Assist and controller settings:

Inputs

Bumper Ping: Off

Off Stick layout preset: Default

Default Controller vibration: Off (Turn this off as vibrations during a match can be a huge distraction).

Aiming

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 5 (Set as per preference)

5 (Set as per preference) Vertical stick sensitivity: 6 (Set as per preference, but make sure to set it a bit higher than Horizontal sensitivity)

6 (Set as per preference, but make sure to set it a bit higher than Horizontal sensitivity) ADS sensitivity multiplier: 0.90

0.90 Sensitivity multiplier

Third person: 1.00

1.00 Ground vehicles: 1.00

1.00 Air vehicles: 1.00

1.00 Tablet: 1.00

1.00 Vertical aim axis

On foot: Standard

Standard Third person: Standard

Standard Ground vehicles: Standard

Standard Air vehicles: Standard

Gameplay

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Automatic Sprint: Off

Off Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Interact/Reload Behavior: Tap to Reload

Tap to Reload Armor Plate Behavior: Apply One

Advanced

Target Aim Assist: On

On Aim Assist Type: Default

Default Third-Person ADS Correction Type: On

On Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

Dynamic ADS Sens. Multiplier: 1.00

1.00 ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Instant Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: As per the user's preference

Movement Behaviors

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Auto Move Forward: Off

Off Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap

Double Tap Grounded Mantle: On

On Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial

Partial Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Off Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard

Standard Plunging Underwater: Movement

Movement Parachute Auto-Deploy: On

On Sprinting Door Bash: On

On Ledge Hang Mantle Behavior: Mantle Only

Combat Behaviors

ADS Stick Swap: Off

Off Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On

On Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium

Medium Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

On Quick C4 Detonation: On

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Short Delay Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Overlays Behavior

Scoreboard Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate

Moderate Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate

Moderate Wheel Menu Behavior: Hold

It is worth noting that depending on the controller you are using and your playstyle, these settings might need tweaking in Modern Warfare 2. Hence, play a few Bot matches in a Private Lobby and try them out before heading into a Public lobby.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes