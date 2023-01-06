Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 includes several weapon blueprints that can be used to utilize a pre-built weapon and enjoy its pros. However, getting your hands on every blueprint in the game is not easy since some appear exclusively in the in-game store.

Weapon blueprints are essentially the publisher’s way of presenting a highly optimized gun and capitalizing on its strengths. These blueprints often come with unique camo names and reserve a different spot inside the weapon’s menu in loadout. Players can still swap out and modify the attachments in a blueprint like any other weapon for better efficiency.

Union Guard, Vertex Drive, Enforcer, and 7 other exclusive blueprints in Modern Warfare 2

Every multiplayer title requires a few attractive in-game assets to keep the player base engaged. Activision has introduced new weapon blueprints and operator skins with almost every major update. Various blueprints are currently available in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which enthusiastic collectors can grind to acquire.

1) Union Guard

The Union Guard is a weapon blueprint for the M4 Assault Rifle. This blueprint is available as a completion reward in Modern Warfare 2. Players can get their hands on the Union Guard by completing all the campaign missions in any difficulty setting. The weapon build balances precision and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed with the attachments.

2) Vertex Drive

The Vertex Drive is a weapon blueprint for the 556 Icarus Light Machine Gun. The method to obtain this specific blueprint is not complicated but might take some time. Players must invest a few hours to reach account level 250, or Prestige 5, to unlock the Vertex Drive. The weapon build is centered around increasing ADS speed, hip fire recoil control, and some agility.

3) Enforcer

The Enforcer is a weapon blueprint for the Kastov 762 Assault Rifle. This blueprint is available as a reward in the latest Spec Ops game mode. Players can get their hands on the Enforcer by playing the Atomgrad Raid mission, as it drops randomly.

It might take a few tries to get the drop, but players can get it without too much sweat. The build focuses on balancing the high recoil kick of the game and smoothening the recoil.

4) The Punchline

The Punchline is a weapon blueprint for the Bryson 800 Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2. Players can only acquire this blueprint as a reward for completing the Spec Ops Raid in Veteran difficulty mode. It is not a special cosmetic as it does not come with attachments, but it expands the collection.

5) Brass Section

The Brass Section is a weapon blueprint for the Basilisk Handgun in the game. Players can obtain this blueprint by collecting all the intel fragments in the Spec Ops missions.

The weapon build is centered around increasing mobility, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. The skin has a clean metallic finish, which pairs well with the attached rear grip.

6) Rebel

The Rebel weapon blueprint is available for the Kastov 762. Players can get their hands on this blueprint by collecting 100 stars in Modern Warfare 2 co-op mode. This feat requires quite a few hours of grind and is not easy to complete. The weapon build increases damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil stabilization.

7) The Alabaster/ Phantom’s Call

The Alabaster, or Phantom’s Call, is a weapon blueprint for the Vaznev-9k Sub Machine Gun. This blueprint can be obtained by taking out a High-Value-Target (HVT) in Warzone 2 by entering a black site. The weapon build mainly increases recoil control, sprint-to-fire speed, and ADS speed alongside a slight movement speed boost.

8) Caution Tape

The Caution Tape is a weapon blueprint available for the RPK Light Machine Gun and is a DMZ exclusive. Players can add this blueprint to their collection by exfiltrating out after looting the weapon cases found in the DMZ mode. It is difficult as picking up the weapon case will mark the player on the Tac map for all other players.

The weapon build focuses on increasing damage range, incendiary damage, recoil control, and precision aiming for long-range gunfights.

9) Silver Tox

The Silver Tox is one of the most sought-after weapon blueprints and is available for the Chimera Assault Rifle. It also happens to be one of the toughest blueprints to acquire, as players will need to exfiltrate from Building 21 in DMZ mode with six different weapon cases in separate sessions. The weapon build is fine-tuned and increases ADS speed, aiming stability, sprint-to-fire speed, and target flinch.

10) Health Hazard

The Health Hazard is a weapon blueprint for the M13B Assault Rifle. This is another DMZ exclusive and does not transfer over to Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2 for use. Players can obtain this weapon blueprint by defeating the Chemist in DMZ mode and picking it up as a contraband weapon.

