Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was released by Activision and introduced its latest campaign multiplayer title that showcased various fundamental changes in the game mechanics. Moreover, the game features many multiplayer game modes that can entertain different types of players in the player base.

Modern Warfare 2 originally launched with a limited list of weapons in its arsenal, but it expanded quickly with the first seasonal update and Battle Pass. M13B is one of the newer weapons that made its way into the collection of weapons and offered new customization options.

Modern Warfare 2 saw a meta shift as a result of the Season 1 Reloaded update mid-season. Players tend to follow the latest trends and equip the most powerful weapons in the game to increase their odds of winning gunfights. While there is no inherent fault with this path, it overshadows other weapons in the class that can offer better stats.

Read on to find the most effective weapon build for the M13B in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 M13B best build

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share a common platform that enables cross-progression that allows both titles to share a total of 10 weapon classes. The new and advanced weapon configuration platform allows players to modify the base nature of a weapon and repurpose it for a completely different scenario.

Assault Rifles are a standard weapon class in Modern Warfare 2 that can easily fit in with different playstyles and provide ample flexibility as they can be modified freely. M13B is one of the weapons that boasts a fairly fast time-to-kill (TTK) in the game.

M13B weapon build

The M13B belongs to the Assault Rifle weapons class and hails from the Bruen Ops platform of weapons that provide progression to unlock different attachments for the weapon. Players can utilize this gun in almost every multiplayer mode and can hold an advantage over their enemies if equipped with the correct attachments.

Recommended build:

Barrel: 14” Bruen Echelon

14” Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

The 14” Bruen Echelon barrel increases damage range, bullet velocity, hip fire accuracy, and recoil control while taking a toll on the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and movement speed.

The Sakin Tread-40 increases both horizontal and vertical recoil control, making the gun consistent over different ranges. The Cronen Mini Pro is a universal attachment which improves the Precision Sight Picture while taking a toll on ADS. It is subject to user preference and can be swapped out for a different one.

The FTAC Ripper increases aim stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization but drags down the ADS speed and walking speed. The 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity at the cost of damage range.

This weapon build for the M13B focusses on increasing the overall damage output while maintaining its consistency from medium to long-range. It is not the fastest M13B build that can be used in the game, but it is capable of taking down multiple enemies before requiring a reload.

This concludes with the best build for the M13B Assault Rifle that players can utilize in Modern Warfare 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides as we follow all the developments around Activision’s latest closely.

