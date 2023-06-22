Best FJX Imperium loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

FJX Imperium is one of the most deadly Sniper Rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is a revamped version of the iconic Intervention, which was one of the go-to weapons in the original Modern Warfare 2. This firearm packs a punch and can be devastating for enemies in long-range engagements. Hence, it is one of the most popular weapons in the game.

The recent Season 4 update that increased the base health for all players has made it necessary for players to update their loadouts to remain relevant. Hence, if players were rocking an FJX Imperium setup based on previous updates and their features, changing them has become essential.

This guide takes a closer look at the best FJX Imperium loadout in Warzone 2, the best class for it, and more.

What is the best class setup for the FJX Imperium in Warzone 2?

The FJX Imperium or the Intervention is meant for long-range fights. For the ideal class, you should pick an Assault Rifle alongside the FJX Imperium. You can pick the Lachmann-556 and the M4, both of which are two of the best Assault Rifles in the game at the moment.

As for Perks, you should pick Overkill, Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert. For Equipment, it is advised to go with the Smoke Grenades and Semtex. The Smokes Grenades are amazing for the battle royale modes as it allows for an easy escape if things go south.

However, these only help you survive. For actually winning fights, it comes down to the attachments you are using on the weapon.

What are the best attachments for the FJX Imperium?

When it comes to the attachments, you should pick them in such a way that they not only mitigate the Sniper Rifle's weaknesses but also enhance its strengths. At the moment, the FJX Imperium isn't the best when it comes to mobility but scores really high when it comes to damage statistics.

Keeping this in mind, here are the best attachments for the FJX Imperium in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Ammunition: .408 Explosive

.408 Explosive Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine: 7 Round Mag

7 Round Mag Stock: FJX Kilo-Tac

The Nilsound 90 is a suppressor that will make it harder for your targets to easily spot you. It also increases the bullet velocity of the rifle and its damage range.

The 408 Explosive ammunition is a must-have for this loadout. This ammo type increases the damage of the rifle, making it efficient to take down enemies at long ranges.

The VLK LZR 7mW helps with mobility. Since the FJX Imperium is a bulky rifle, this laser increases the sprint-to-fire speed and the aim-down speed, making it easier to move about.

The 7 Round Mag is another attachment that shouldn't be ignored. Although it gives you only two extra bullets in the magazine, they do count in the harsh battlefields of Warzone 2.

Finally, the FJX Kilo-Tac improves mobility by increasing the aim-down sight speed, sprint speed with the weapon equipped, and sprint-to-fire speed.

How to unlock the FJX Imperium in Warzone 2

The FJX Imperium arrived as a part of the Season 3 update. Hence, at launch, the rifle was exclusive to the Battle Pass. Now that Season 3 is over, you can unlock it by completing an in-game challenge, which can be done in both Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2.

To unlock the FJX Imperium you must get 30 one-shot kills with any Sniper Rifle in the game. Although this is possible in the battle royale title, it will be much easier to accomplish it in Modern Warfare 2.

However, if you don't own Modern Warfare 2, it is advised to drop into DMZ, find the weapon, and exfiltrate with it to unlock it. In Vondel especially, you can find a Golden FJX Imperium located in the Castle POI.

This is all there is to know about the best FJX Imperium loadout for Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

