How to easily find the secret Gold FJX Imperium in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty Warzone 2’s DMZ mode recently received the Season 4 update alongside some secret weapon additions. The developers have added a few hidden gold-skinned guns on the map that can be picked up and used against AI combatants and enemy players. These are pretty special as they come with all five attachments and spawn on the ground.

DMZ fans can find these hidden weapons on the new Vondel map inside different structures as they are present in plain sight. Players must watch for these guns as they may be camouflaged with the surrounding area due to their fully golden appearance. Fortunately, the locations of these weapons are known and can be quickly added to one’s loadout.

This article will outline the quickest way to obtain the Gold FJX Imperium in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where is the Gold FJX Imperium in Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ?

Activision has been hiding easter eggs and special weapons throughout both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers implemented adjustments for various assets in the game to provide a balanced playing field. Moreover, the team has added a few golden weapons in the survival game mode for players to find and use.

Here is how to get the Gold FJX Imperium in Warzone 2 DMZ.

You need to travel to the Castle on the Vondel map.

You have to climb up and reach the top floor of the massive building.

You must search through the rooms and enter a bedroom with a balcony opening and a fireplace with a blank painting above it.

You can find the Gold FJX Imperium sniper rifle on top of a singular red chair leaning against a wooden shelf.

Players can quickly equip this shiny new sniper rifle for long-range gunfights against AIs and enemy squads. The FJX Imperium is one of the best snipers in the game and performs even better in DMZ with all five attachments. However, the build seems stable and quite similar to the one featured in the St. Patrick's Day limited-time event.

Despite the gun being slower, it packs a heavy punch that can stop hostile players. Players can utilize an assault rifle or a Sub Machine Gun to prepare for medium and close-range combat.

The presence of different golden weapons can be used by squads to quickly gain high-tier loot directly after dropping in. The squad can focus on completing objectives without wasting time on average contraband ground loot and exfil faster. These weapons can also be expected to increase the pace of the lobbies as players rush to secure the golden arms.

