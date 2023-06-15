What is the new DMZ faction in Warzone 2 Season 4?

Season 4 for Warzone 2 is here, and it offers loads of fresh changes and additions to keep the gameplay in DMZ fresh. Players who enjoy this mode will be able to play it on a brand-new map called Vondel. Much like when Ashika Island was released, gamers will also be introduced to a brand new DMZ faction. These groups play a vital role in this game mode since they are the ones that assign you missions to complete with each deployment.

From a gameplay perspective, factions are the narrative backbone of this game mode. Readers interested in the new one's name can find it below.

What is the new faction called in Warzone 2's DMZ?

The new DMZ faction in Warzone 2 Season 4 is called Phalanx. It seems to have an interest in Vondel and the REDACTED faction whom fans were introduced to in Season 3.

REDACTED has abruptly vanished, and their operations in the DMZ have come to a sudden stop. There is no information on this faction or its whereabouts. CIA Station Chief Kate Laswell, who was introduced to players in Modern Warfare: 2019's story, will be coordinating with Phalanx to uncover more intel on the new unknown group that has now invaded Vondel.

Both this new faction and the more familiar Black Mous will work together on missions to learn more about the strange hostile threat. With the inclusion of Phalanx, there are now five factions that are vying for control of different DMZ maps and providing missions vital in accomplishing their goals to Operators.

Previously, there was Legion, a faction assumed to be operating out of the Americas. White Lotus is a group that is based in Asia. Black Mous seems to have no clear affiliations. There is also the Crown faction, whose missions are only available for DMZ players who also own Modern Warfare 2.

Completing faction missions reward players with contraband firearms, keys that can be used in the various DMZ maps, or boost tokens for increasing the player or weapon experience gained with each deployment. Being able to advance in missions from various factions will also provide additional insured weapon slots for players to use.

These groups in Warzone 2's DMZ are vital since the tasks they provide are what set the hybrid PvPvE game mode apart from Battle Royale or Resurgence. The various factions' missions provide something more for players to do than just simply deploying and running around shooting others.

Having different groups also provides a way for DMZ to be able to tell a narrative, which helps this particular mode feel more engaging.

Season 4 of Warzone 2 has been available on all platforms since June 14.

