Best optic attachment for Warzone 2 Ranked Play after the ban of thermal sights

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is currently in its third season, which introduced players to its competitive mode, Ranked Play. The season also brought in a lot of other content, including a new DMZ area, a Raid episode, weapons, quality-of-life improvements, and much more. The ranked mode was released in a beta form, soon to be updated to the full version with Season 4.

There have been various new restrictions to the battle royale mode. These constraints are added to make the mode more balanced and not let certain equipment be too overpowered such as the Thermal Sights.

Next best optic attachment in Warzone 2 Ranked

Since smoke grenades are an integral part of Ranked mode that provide plenty of cover for players to be able to revive their teammates, buy items, reposition, and flank enemies, the thermal sights in Warzone 2 quickly became popular as they were a direct counter that let players see enemies through smoke grenades.

On May 24, the developers dropped an update that banned thermal sights, including SZ Holotherm, VX350 Thermal Optic, Teplo-op3 Scope, Thermo-Optic X9, Teplo Clear Shot, and Drexcom Prime-90. Any weapons that supported these attachments will not be able to equip them anymore in Warzone 2 Ranked mode.

A few thermal scopes remain unbanned in the competitive mode, most of which are not viable as they can only be used in close-to-medium ranged firefights.

That said, one of the unbanned scopes includes the Schlager Night View, which has plenty of range, is available on most weapons, and can perfectly see through smoke grenades. It can be equipped with all weapons, including ARs, Sniper Rifles, SMGs, Battle Rifles, and more, currently making it among the best thermal scopes in the game.

One of the better advantages of this sight is that it provides the player with fast Aim Down Sights (ADS) speed, and comparatively less movement penalty, making it a viable thermal choice in Warzone 2 Ranked. The only counter to this scope is for players to equip the Cold-Blooded perk, making them much harder to spot while being seen by such optics.

There is a high chance that Raven Software may end up banning this attachment from the Ranked mode as well because of how overpowered it is in the game right now. It is recommended that players make the most of it before it is potentially removed from the game altogether.

Season 3 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

