Best Warzone 2 meta loadout for Season 3 Reloaded

The Season 3 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 is currently live on all platforms and it has brought several changes to Call of Duty's latest battle royale. Additionally, the new seasonal update also comes with several changes to the weapon's stats in the armory. These new sets of nerfs and buffs have caused a shakedown of the meta of the title.

Content-wise, the Season 3 Reloaded patch brings a lot to the table, chief among which, are the Ranked Play of battle royale mode and the new Koschei Complex map of DMZ. However, players must be equipped with powerful gun setups to excel in these two new additions. As such, this article will index the best loadout of the Season for the reference of the readers.

What is the meta loadout of Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Among all the weapons whose stats have been adjusted in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded, the Lachmann-556 assault rifle (AR) and the BAS-P sub-machine gun (SMG) have been at the receiving end of massive buffs. The increase in performance of these two guns are so significant after the patch that they can easily be considered as the main meta-pair of the Season.

Meta Lachmann-556 loadout for Season 3 Reloaded

The meta loadout for Lachmann-556 in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Lachmann-556 of Warzone 2 is based on the real-life Heckler & Koch HK33 and belongs to the Lachmann Meer platform of the game's gunsmith system. It has an impressive fire rate of 723 bullets per minute, but at the same time, boasts one of the lowest recoil feedback in the AR category.

Tuning for Lachmann-556 meta loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The recent buffs to its damage and damage range make it an exceptional long-range beamer, causing players to compare it to the fan-favorite Grau 5.56 from the previous iteration of Warzone. In Season 3 Reloaded, the best attachments for a powerful Lachmann-556 are as follows:

Muzzle - Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel - 15.9" Lachmann RAPP Barrel

15.9" Lachmann RAPP Barrel Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine - 40 Round Mag

Meta BAS-P loadout for Season 3 Reloaded

The meta loadout of BAS-P in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Added as a Season 1 Battle pass weapon, the BAS-P sub-machine gun is based on the real-life SIG MPX and belongs to the Bruen Ops platform of Warzone 2's gunsmith system. When it was initially introduced, it didn't gain popularity among the players due to its sub-par performance. But, with the recent set of buffs, along with those from Season 3, has elevated this SMG to the top of close-range meta.

Tuning for BAS-P meta loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

In Season 3 Reloaded, the BAS-P has seen its ADS speed, head-shot damage multiplier, and damage ranges improved by a moderate margin. With the elevated stats, players can equip the firearm with the following attachments to maximize its lethality:

Laser - VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine - 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Ammunition - 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip - Bruen Flash Grip

A loadout consisting of these two gun setups is the meta of Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded patch. Because of their lightning fast TTK and ease of handling, both skilled and novice players can decimate their opposition with minimal effort.

