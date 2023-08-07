Modern Warfare 3 release date officially announced

Call of Duty has officially announced Modern Warfare 3 alongside its release date. The franchise has posted a teaser on YouTube which came out of nowhere, and while fans have been waiting for the grand reveal in Warzone 2, Call of Duty just announced the upcoming title for this year. After long speculation, it's officially Call of Duty: MW 3 and coming this November.

For more information regarding the MW 3, read below.

Modern Warfare 3 release date revealed

According to the teaser trailer, the much-anticipated MW 3 will officially release on November 10, 2023. While Call of Duty has yet to reveal more information regarding the game, we now have the official logo for the upcoming title.

After speculations, the leaked images on Monster Energy drink promotion are accurate, and the upcoming Modern Warfare logo blends the 2019 iteration and Black Ops 3. Furthermore, all red-themed leaks and speculations also seem to be accurate, as the teaser clearly shows Call of Duty changing from Modern Warfare 2's green theme to a more serious red one.

Modern Warfare 3 gameplay reveal date

As the game has officially been announced today, now it can be said with certainty that the Warzone 2 event will officially reveal the much-awaited gameplay and trailer for MW 3.

According to various leaks, this limited time Warzone 2 event will take place on August 17 and upon completing the task, players will finally be able to MW 3.

Modern Warfare 3 pre-order date

Players might be able to pre-order MW 3 from the third week of September. Call of Duty is yet to announce the official pre-order date for MW 3. However, based on how previous games were released, the time as mentioned above frame should be when players can pre-order.

We will update the exact date once we have some official information from Call of Duty.

Modern Warfare 3 beta dates

Since the game is officially coming out on November 10, open beta tests for the title should also be available from the first week of October. Here are some of the leaked beta dates for MW 3.

Beta Weekend 1 (PS only) - 10/6/23

Beta Weekend 2 - 10/12/23

For more information regarding the upcoming title, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.