Best meta loadout in Season 5 for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

With the Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 update underway, it's time for players to give their Ranked Play loadouts an upgrade. The recent update arrived with a plethora of changes for the shooter title. From weapons to equipment, almost all aspects of the title have received tweaks. Hence, to keep up with the adjustments, it's crucial to update one's loadouts.

Ranked Play is a competitive game mode in MW2. Players here fight for Skill Tiers to reach higher ranks. Being a competitive mode, it demands the best from players in terms of aiming skills, strategic thinking, teamwork, and more. Hence, in such a scenario, players must ensure that their choice of loadout isn't holding them back.

That said, to assist players in winning more gunfights and matches, this guide will take a closer look at the best loadout for Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2's Ranked mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Which is the best weapon to use in Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play?

Best weapons for Ranked Play in Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

As of Season 5, some of the best weapons to use in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play include the Vaznev-9K, TAQ-56, M4, and the VEL 46, among several others. However, for the purpose of this guide, we will be going with the VEL 46 SMG. It received a lot of buffs in the recent update and had its damage values increased.

Hence, the SMG will be a solid pick for most playstyles. Moreover, since the VEL 46 performs surprisingly well at mid-range for a submachine gun, it can be used even in the bigger maps in the game. That said, the weapon, on its own, isn't the best and will require a proper build for players to get the most out of it.

To assist players in building the best VEL 46 loadout in MW2, the section below will cover the best class setup for the SMG along with the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best VEL 46 loadout for Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

Best VEL 46 loadout in Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

The VEL 46 in Modern Warfare 2 is a jack of all trades and a master none. Hence to optimize it for Season 5 of Ranked Play, you'll need to equip a few attachments and Perks that best complement the weapon and aid in boosting its strengths and negating its flaws. Keeping in mind the pros and cons of the VEL 46, the following are recommended:

Attachments

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

AVR-T90 Comp Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Stock: LM Precision Stock

LM Precision Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Fast Hands/Focus

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade

Dead Silence

This VEL 46 loadout will enable you to play aggressively without compromising accuracy.

The attachments, AVR-T90 Comp, Edge-47 Grip, and LM Precision Stock, will help increase efficiency. They stabilize the aim and also aid in recoil control. 30 Round Magazine and the Schlager Soldier Grip give a mobility boost. These attachments increase the aim-down sight speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and overall movement speed and reduce the time it takes to reload the weapon.

