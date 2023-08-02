Best optical sights in Warzone 2 for the least visual recoil

Optical sights are of significant importance in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. They not only help in precision aiming but also have an impact on the visual recoil. Hence, the optics should be closely examined before equipping. The shooter title offers a plethora of choices when it comes to optics. Some are designed for close-range combat, while others have thermal detection capabilities. The available options to pick from is huge.

However, despite having a large pool of available options, players only tend to pick optical sights such as the Cronen Mini Pro, Slimline Pro, or the Aim OP-V4 for the most part. They have been tried and tested by the community and are often the go to choice when it comes to optics.

Hence, they tend to sleep on many such optical sights that have fantastic potential in reducing visual recoil but are often overshadowed by their popular counterparts. That said, this guide will take a look at the three best optics in Warzone 2 that will provide players with a clear picture of the enemies and also help in reducing visual recoil.

What are the best optical sights to reduce visual recoil in Warzone 2?

Best optical sights to use in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

When it comes to picking the best optical sights in Warzone 2, a few things one should consider are the effects on visual recoil, the magnification levels, and the reticle. As previously mentioned, players tend to choose the Slimline Pro, the Aim OP-V4, or the Cronen Mini Pro. While they are amazing picks, three other optics fly under the radar and deserve more attention.

They are the SZ Recharge-DX, SZ Lonewolf Optic, and the Schlager Night View. These provide the least visual recoil, allowing players to shoot accurately at their targets. That said, here's why you should be using these optics in Warzone 2:

SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Despite the majority sleeping on it, the SZ Recharge-DX is the go-to choice for professional Call of Duty players. It has the least possible visual recoil, allowing you to see the targets clearly, even while shooting weapons such as the Cronen Squall, which is notorious for blocking visibility. It is one of the best replacements for the Aim OP-V4 and you should definitely use it in your loadouts.

SZ Lonewolf Optic

SZ Lonewolf Optic in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The SZ Lonewolf Optic's default variant isn't the best. It is a holographic sight with a large red reticle in the center that can block vision. However, if you own the Throwback Pack: '09 Weapon Audio Bundle, you get access to the Lonewolf's Good Ol' Days variant, which changes the reticle to a tiny blue dot. This provides better visibility and is often considered a pay-to-win optic.

Moreover, it helps a lot in lowering the visual recoil and hence is a must-pick for loadouts with Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, or SMGs, built for close and medium-range combat.

Schlager Night View

Schlager Night View in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

As the name would suggest, it will provide you with night vision capabilities when aiming down the sights. Where it does, in fact, shine is that it will filter out everything, such as smoke, and give you a clear vision of the targets. So, if you deploy a smoke grenade and hide behind the smoke screen, your enemies won't be able to spot you, but you can spot them easily through the smoke and take them out.

This optic is recommended for Sniper Rifles or Marksman Rifles as it works well with those weapons and helps a lot in reducing the visual recoil for semi-auto guns.

That covers the best optical sights in Warzone 2 that help reduce visual recoil for a more accurate shooting experience. However, it is worth noting here that optics are highly preferential there is no one size fits all optical sight in the title currently.