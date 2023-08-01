Best Sniper loadout for Warzone 2 Ranked Play

Sniper Rifles can be a great choice for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Ranked Play. However, they are not the most user-friendly. Thoses who wield these long-range rifles must have precise aim and good tracking techniques. Ranked Play mode is more challenging than other BR modes, as it involves highly competitive and high-stakes matches, and in such instances, you must ensure they aren't held back by your weapon.

Unfortunately, players who prefer using Sniper Rifles and engage from a distance have a limited arsenal to choose from. There are only six such rifles in the title, and only four have a one-shot kill potential. However, they lack other important stats, such as mobility, which can slow you down.

Hence, there are many compromises to be made irrespective of the Sniper Rifle one picks. Fortunately, there is one such rifle that gives more than it takes, and it is none other than the Signal 50. Although it doesn't have a proper one-shot ability, it makes up for it with a fast fire rate and high bullet velocity.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best Signal 50 loadout to use in Warzone 2 Ranked Play.

Best Signal 50 Sniper Rifle loadout for Warzone 2 Ranked Play

Signal 50 Sniper Rifle in the Ranked Play mode of Warzone 2 can be an extremely powerful pick. Thanks to its semi-automatic fire mode, you will be able to shoot two consecutive bullets almost instantly, which is sufficient to take down fully armored enemies. Hence, this rifle will be the most viable choice for the competitive mode.

With the help of certain attachments, you can further boost the weapon's strengths and simultaneously mitigate its weaknesses. That said, here are some of the best attachments that you should be using with the Signal 50:

Barrel: 29" TV Kilo-50

29" TV Kilo-50 Muzzle: Bruen L40 Kobra

Bruen L40 Kobra Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Stock: FSS Echo Stock

FSS Echo Stock Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

29" TV Kilo-50 increases the damage range and bullet velocity, allowing you to hit targets at a distance effectively. Moreover, it helps with recoil control, which is quite high due to its semi-auto fire mode.

Bruen L40 Kobra is a suppressor and is a great pick for players who prefer stealth. It also increases the bullet velocity and damage range.

.50 Cal High Velocity, as the name suggests, increases the bullet velocity. It makes sure that you don't have to lead your shots by much when hitting a target.

FSS Echo Stock stabilizes aim and is a must-have Stock for the rifle, especially for hardscopes at longer ranges. But it won't be ideal for quickscopes and hence, it is not advised to use this build for aggressive plays.

Forge Tac Delta 4 is an optical sight that provides 5.5x magnification. The glint it creates is also minimal and makes it difficult for enemies to identify your location.

This build is extremely versatile and will suit players in the casual battle royale playlists as well, especially on the map Al Mazrah, which is huge with a lot of wide and open spaces. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.