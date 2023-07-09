Best quick-scope sniper loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently underway and was released on June 14. This update changed a lot in terms of gameplay while adding highly anticipated content like six new maps, two new weapons, fresh game modes, skins, and much more. This title's mid-season Reloaded patch is also set to add significant content to the multiplayer while making balancing adjustments to various weapons.

Quick-scoping on multiplayer maps in Modern Warfare 2 is quite effective due to the one-shot nature of snipers in this title. It's worth noting that this technique works better in this game because of the absence of armor, unlike in Warzone 2.

The SP-X 80 is one of the fastest bolt action rifles and can be made more precise and faster with the right attachments.

What are the best SP-X 80 attachments in Modern Warfare 2?

The SP-X 80 sniper rifle allows players to have great mobility. It can be used in both short-range and long-range combat, given that the user has a precise aim. Due to its fast rate of fire and high mobility, this firearm is the best choice for quick-scoping. The best attachments for it are:

Barrel: 22.5'' Elevate-11

22.5'' Elevate-11 Ammo: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Stock: MAX DMR Precision

MAX DMR Precision Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

First, the 22.5'' Elevate-11 attachment in the barrel section will reduce the total weight of this weapon, resulting in increased ADS speed, improved hip recoil control for no-scope shots, and increased movement speed. It, however, reduces the damage range and bullet velocity. That said, these attributes will be compensated by the next attachments.

The .300 High Velocity ammunition will increase the bullet velocity of this weapon, allowing you to hit longer-range shots without leading your reticle as much when your target is moving. This attachment will make your aim better.

The MAX DMR Precision is an important attachment for this gun due to the advantages provided by it. This stock improves aiming stability by quite a large margin, making it easier to quick-scope enemies. Your crouch movement speed is also increased by it, along with the ADS speed.

Schlager Match Grip (Image via Activision)

The Schlager Match Grip is crucial to further increase the mobility of this weapon, which is helpful for quick-scoping. It enhances the sprint-to-fire speed so that users can ADS quicker after sprinting. The ADS speed is also increased by this grip.

The FSS ST87 Bolt is used to increase the SP-X 80's rate of fire. It increases the rechambering speed, allowing players to quick-scope foes back-to-back.

The aforementioned attachments will be super helpful for quick-scoping in Modern Warfare 2. However, players should also equip the following perks, which will further complement their gameplay with the SP-X 80.

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 is currently live on all platforms, including the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

