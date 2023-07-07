How to unlock the Blue Dot sights in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Optical sights greatly determine the overall gunfighting experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Most often than not, players tend to prefer using optical sights instead of playing with iron sights as they offer a more precise picture of the targets with little to no obstruction. They come with different features, such as thermal and night visions, higher magnification levels, and more.

The reticles of these optical sights are one of the most important aspects. They not only act as the crosshair for aiming at the targets but also determine the viability of the sight in general. These reticles come in various shapes, sizes, and colors. One of the most sought-after reticles is the minimalistic Blue Dot. They move away from the typical Red Dots and provide players with a clear vision.

Currently, the game has only two Blue Dot reticle optical sights. That said, this guide will take a look at the two Blue Dot optics and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

What are the two Blue Dot sights in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

When writing this article, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share two Blue Dot optical sights. They are the Cronen Mini Pro and the Corio RE-X Pro. Both offer everything a player would want from a typical minimalistic optic. They have only one blue dot in the middle for aiming and a minimal body that doesn't remove vision from the periphery.

Unlocking them is pretty straightforward as well. Here's how you can unlock them in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2:

Cronen Mini Pro

To unlock the Cronen Mini Pro in the two titles, follow the steps below:

First, reach a Military Rank of Level 9. This will unlock the Expedite 12.

Now use the Expedite 12 and reach a weapon level of 7. Doing so will unlock the Cronen Mini Pro.

Corio RE-X Pro

Unlocking it is pretty easy as well. Here's how you can get the Corio RE-X Pro:

First, you must reach a Military Rank of Level 13. This will unlock the .50 GS pistol.

Now, use the .50 GS and level it up to Level 4. The Corio RE-X Pro will now be unlocked.

Although both Blue Dot optics are great picks, it is advised to go with the Cronen Mini Pro over the Corio RE-X Pro, as it offers greater clarity, thanks to its slimmer view model.

This is all there is to know about unlocking the Blue Dot optics in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Apart from these two optical sights, there is also a rare Blue Dot Holographic sight in the two games that has recently gained much attention. However, since it is hidden behind a paywall, it has been omitted from this article.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are currently live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

