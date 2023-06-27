How to get the controversial blue dot Holographic sight in Warzone 2

Optical sights in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 majorly define the overall gameplay and gunfighting experience. Through the optic, a player will aim at their targets and shoot. Players generally prefer optical sights with a clear and minimalistic appearance with little to no obstruction. Therefore, when using an optic sight with their weapons, one of the determining factors is the reticle.

The reticle forms the base for an optical sight, so its importance cannot be ignored. Unfortunately, when it comes to Holographic sights in the game, only a few are usable such as the SZ Lonewolf Optic. Rest usually come with big reticles, which act as a hindrance in a gunfight.

However, one such variant of the SZ Lonewolf has been growing in popularity and, simultaneously, has become a matter of controversy. This is due to the reticle this sight has, which is essentially a tiny dot, unlike any other Holographic optics in the game. As a result, it gives a precise vision of the targets but is hidden behind a paywall.

This guide will examine how to acquire the pay-to-win blue dot Holographic sight in Warzone 2.

How to get the Good' Ol Days Weapon Blueprint in Warzone 2

The rare blue dot Holographic sight is part of a Weapon Blueprint called Good' Ol Days. It is a part of the Throwback Pack: '09 Weapon Audio bundle. However, as mentioned earlier, it is hidden behind a paywall. Hence, if you want the rare blue dot reticle, you must purchase the entire Throwback Pack: '09 Weapon Audio Bundle, which usually fetches a price of 1800 COD Points. To do so, follow the steps below:

1) Head to your platform's respective store page of Warzone 2, which is Battle.net or Steam for PC players, PlayStation Store for PS5 and PS4 users, and the Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players.

2) Find the option to buy COD points. 100 COD points roughly translate to $1. But they are available to buy only in packages, which are as follows:

200 COD Points: $1.99

500 COD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Hence, you must spend $20 to purchase the 2000 COD points bundle.

3) Once purchased, head over to your game and navigate to the Store section. Look for the Throwback Pack: '09 Weapon Audio Bundle and use your recently acquired COD points to purchase it.

If the transaction succeeds, all the items in the bundle, including the Good' Ol Days Weapon Blueprint, will be available in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. However, it is worth noting that this bundle may not always be available in the store since items therein keep rotating in and out.

Hence, keep an eye out for your store if you plan on acquiring this bundle.

This is all there is to know about getting the secret blue dot Holopgrahic Optic variant of SZ Lonewolf in Warzone 2. While it comes with one of the best reticles in the game, the fans are divided on it since it is locked behind a paywall and may not serve the game's competitive integrity well.

Poll : 0 votes