Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to unlock the SZ Lonewolf Optics in Season 1

Weapons play a crucial role in the meta of Modern Warfare 2. Players have several options to customize them, but having a good optic sight will determine how well a weapon performs in games. The best optics in Modern Warfare 2 and the rationale behind using them are crucial to understand for this reason.

Optics in loadout (Image via Activision)

Optics can transform any weapon into an effective killing machine, even though they typically slow down a weapon's Aim Down Sight speed. Even if you're able to compensate for the visible recoil, not every weapon's stock iron sights are worth using. It won't matter as much on some guns, but it’s generally advisable to use an optic.

The Gunsmith in Modern Warfare 2 gives you unprecedented freedom to customize your weaponry. Optics are among the best attachments available in MW2 to unlock and equip through the Gunsmith.

What is the Lonewolf Optic like in Modern Warfare 2?

The Lonewolf Optic increases Precision Sight Picture, allowing for a better visual of the target. However, it comes with a lowered Aim Down Sight Speed and Aim Walking Movement Speed, which could hamper players who prefer to optimize their build for fast movement and gameplay.

The best sights for automatic weapons are typically holographic optic sights. The reticle is the only discernible difference between the 'SZ Lonewolf Optic' and the well-known holographic design from previous games.

Since light machine guns are already sluggish when it comes to Aim Down Sight and walking speed, these optics work remarkably well with them. Additionally, it reduces their intense visual recoil.

This optic pairs well with dependable assault rifles and light machine guns. On the other hand, submachine weapons struggle due to this optic's drawbacks.

SZ Lonewolf Optic ADS view

When aiming down sight, SZ Lonewolf Optics uses a crimson reticle in the shape of a semicircle as its crosshair. Additionally, it has a square body frame that slightly dims the view when in use.

SZ optics in the game (Image via Activision)

The SZ Lonewolf Optic attachments in COD Modern Warfare 2 can be unlocked by upgrading the M4 assault rifle to Level 4. A set of weapon attachments can be transferred to another weapon within the same platform, thanks to the MW2's "Receiver system." The SZ Lonewolf Optic can be attached to the M16, the 556 Icarus, the FTAC Recon, and the FSS Hurricane once it's unlocked. These weapons are all in the same weapon progression path.

Optical sights were given little attention in the previous Call of Duty games. They could be equipped, but players wouldn't necessarily get much from them. However, things have changed in Modern Warfare 2. Since there's a lot of visual recoil when using a weapon in the game, having an optic helps stabilize the weapon.

