How to get the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Throwback Audio Pack bundle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 released a new bundle called the Throwback Audio Pack, letting players relieve the glory days of Modern Warfare 2 (2009). It contains classic audio tracks and weapon blueprints that will surely provide a nostalgic feeling. The new bundle will be a great addition to bring back memorable days and enjoy the modern version with a small hint of the older version.

The bundle will serve as a special memento for fans who enjoyed playing the classic Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and fell in love with the game. The following article will cover everything related to the Throwback Audio Pack bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How to acquire the Throwback Audio Pack bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

The Throwback Audio Pack bundle was released on June 7, 2023, and is available for purchase via the in-game store. You would simply require to follow certain steps to get the bundle.

First, launch either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.

In the main menu, navigate to the store section.

The bundle will be listed in the feature section named "The Throwback Audio Pack."

Select the bundle and purchase it.

However, the bundle's price is indicated as 1800 CoD Points (CP), which is roughly $17 in real-life currency. So, to acquire the bundle, you must have sufficient CoD Points.

If you don't have enough in-game cash, you can buy CoD Points from the title's relevant store. However, each platform has its own store, which includes Battle.net, Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store. Once you have the necessary quantity of CP, go to the in-game store and buy the bundle.

You would be able to use the bundle's contents in both titles. However, remember that the in-game store will refresh in due course, and the bundle will no longer be available. There is no telling when it may reappear, so if you want it, you should purchase it before it disappears.

What's included in the Throwback Audio Pack bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Elvis COD🎮 @ElvisCOD

One of the best bundles Modern Warfare 2 has released.

youtu.be/WbH1qfZBhy8 The Throwback Audio Pack BundleOne of the best bundles Modern Warfare 2 has released. The Throwback Audio Pack BundleOne of the best bundles Modern Warfare 2 has released.youtu.be/WbH1qfZBhy8 https://t.co/GoD8CD3rHr

The bundle will include certain iconic content tinged with nostalgia, bringing back memories of the earlier version. There will be seven items available: two weapon blueprints, one Operator skin, one weapon charm, one weapon sticker, one loading screen, one emblem, and one classic finishing move. The total breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

ISO Hemlock " Good ’Ol Days" Weapon Blueprint

Lachmann Sub "Lachmann Classic" Weapon Blueprint

Soap "Classic Soap" Operator Skin

"Lucky 7" Weapon Charm

"Impact" Weapon Sticker

"Good Ol’ Days" Loading Screen

"Hacked" Emblem

Above is everything a player needs to know about the new Throwback Audio Pack bundle in MW 2 and Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

