Call of Duty Warzone 2’s DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) mode has a neat reward for completing a certain type of extraction criteria in the survival game mode. Players can get their hands on the latest Kastov 762 blueprint by completing a safe exfil from the new area on the Al Mazrah map. The location is called the “Koschei Complex” and was announced in the Call of Duty blog.

Warzone 2's DMZ mode received many changes at the start of the Season 3 update. The Season 3 Reloaded patch was recently released and introduced a new secret location for the community. The Call of Duty blog also provided some information on the type of challenges that players would face while exploring the new location while jumping in for a survival session.

This article will outline the method to obtain the new Kastov 762 blueprint for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock the Kastov 762 Heated Madness blueprint for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Activision packs various hidden gems within different game modes to create more incentives for the multiplayer and Warzone 2 player base. The inclusion of weapon cosmetics as rewards for the completion of tasks can cause players to rush to the game depending on the objective difficulty and skin rarity.

Fortunately, the new Kastov 762 Heated Madness blueprint is unique and sure to attract everyone to the Warzone 2 DMZ mode. Players can get the new gun skin in Season 3 Reloaded after extracting out of the hidden Koschei complex with all the weapon parts.

The challenge is partly due to the unknown location of the complex on the map of Al Mazrah, and it is built underground. It is described as a subterranean bunker complex with little to no light source inside and AI combatants.

The Koschei complex can be accessed after players manage to find any one of the multiple entrances on the map. While the unlocking criteria for the new Kastov 762 Heated Madness is quite straightforward, operators may find difficulty in safely escaping the complex rather than entering.

The official Call of Duty blog also hints at the presence of heavy resistance from AI combatants to stop the extraction process. The same also suggests that players should equip flashlights and Night Vision Googles (NVG) while exploring the depths of the eerie new Koschei complex.

The attached images paint a picture of a worn-down and decommissioned underground site that was turned into a base for the storage of firepower. The structure seems to contain various stairs and metal structures alongside narrow alleyways. Players should check their corners and traverse further before rushing for high-tier loot.

The Season 3 Reloaded update has introduced various new playable content to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, including fresh weapons, game modes, maps, and cosmetics.

